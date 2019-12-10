A Council Bluffs woman wrote seeking assistance for her family.
“My husband and I fell behind on our bills after the loss of a job. Our rent was too far behind, and we were evicted,” the woman wrote.
“My husband and I only work part-time, with my husband’s work being dependent on weather conditions as he is self-employed and works outside. We also take care of my mother.
“We struggle to pay our bills, and there is not much left over for much else. I am afraid with no help there will be no Christmas for our 13-year-old son,” she wrote. “He is a good boy, and I believe a child should never have to feel the struggles of their parents. He deserves a gift under the tree.”
For the past 71 years, Goodfellows has provided Christmas food and gift certificates to thousands of southwest Iowa families.
Although there are a number of larger donations to Goodfellows each year from individuals, organizations and businesses, those ranging from $1 to $10 continue to provide a majority of the funds used by Goodfellows to accomplish its mission.
Through your donations and a grant provided by the Iowa West Foundation, Goodfellows is able to give families in need certificates that are redeemable for food or toys at participating stores.
Goodfellows provides assistance to families in need in response to completed applications. The deadline for submission of applications for assistance was Dec. 3.
Donations for Goodfellows can be mailed to The Daily Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Donations can also be dropped off at The Daily Nonpareil office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
GOODFELLOWS DONATIONS
Gary and Janie Herrick: $72
Jeffrey and Cristina Ballenger: $1,000
John and Fran Shorey: $50
Walter and Theresa Sherman: $25
Wednesday Lunch Bunch: $160
2019 Goodfellows Donation Goal: $40,500
Donations received to date: $2,635
Today’s donations: $1,307
Total amount raised to date: $3,942
Iowa West Grant earned so far: $2,641.14
Remaining Iowa West Grant to be earned: $22,358.86
Needed to obtain Iowa West grant: $36,558
