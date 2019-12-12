An elderly Council Bluffs woman who lives alone turned to Goodfellows for help with a Christmas dinner.
“I was wondering if I could get some hep with a nice dinner for Christmas,” the woman wrote.
“I am on a fixed income, and with rent and the cost of my meds, it does not leave much for food,” she wrote. “Any kind of help would be a blessing.”
For the past 71 years, Goodfellows has provided Christmas food and gift certificates to thousands of southwest Iowa families.
Although there are a number of larger donations to Goodfellows each year from individuals, organizations and businesses, those ranging from $1 to $10 continue to provide a majority of the funds used by Goodfellows to accomplish its mission.
Through your donations and a grant provided by the Iowa West Foundation, Goodfellows is able to give families in need certificates that are redeemable for food or toys at participating stores.
Goodfellows provides assistance to families in need in response to completed applications, which are available at The Daily Nonpareil office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Application forms can also be downloaded from The Daily Nonpareil’s website at nonpareilonline.com. The application link can be found on the right side near the business stories, or go online to bit.ly/35nls79. No requests for assistance are taken by telephone.
Applications are screened to avoid duplication of services provided by other agencies.
The deadline for submission of applications for assistance was Dec. 3.
Donations for Goodfellows can be mailed to The Daily Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Donations can also be dropped off at The Daily Nonpareil office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
GOODFELLOWS DONATIONS
In memory of our parents, Donald “Jim” Lidgett and Kenneth & Doris Primmer and brother Greg Primmer. Doug and Linda Primmer — $400
In loving memory of our Jeana from Brooklyn, Mom, and Dad — $100
In memory of Marvin Sievers from Dennis Sievers — $50
In memory of Audria Eleise Seright from Amy Sievers — $50
In memory of Carl “Bud” Ferrel from Victor and Jan Smith — $100
In memory of Jean French from her family — $25
Rhonda and James Kilday — $50
In memory of Randall Hough — $1,000
In memory of Harold and Joan Lambracht with Love from Brent, Jane and Kip — $150
MAPCC — $20
Robert and Patti Sieck — $200
In memory of Shirley Hatcher from Jean Winchester — $20
In memory of Jerry Anderson from Judy Anderson — $100
In memory of Herb and Margaret Clark — $100
Janice Girton — $50
Ron and Joanie Tekippe — $250
Mel Easton and Sons — $100
Rodenburg Law Office — $200
Employees at HGM Associates — $500
In memory of Bob, Barbara, and Dennis Doty and Helen and Bob Birchard from the Birchard Family — $25
2019 Goodfellows Donation Goal: $40,500
Donations received to date: $3,942
Today’s donations: $3,490
Total amount raised to date: $7,432
Iowa West Grant earned so far: $4,979.44
Remaining Iowa West Grant to be earned: $20,020.56
Needed to obtain Iowa West grant: $33,068
