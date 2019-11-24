Tom Schmitt, president of the Goodfellows Board of Directors, today announced that the board has set a community goal of $42,000 for this year’s campaign, the 71st since Goodfellows was incorporated in 1949.
The Iowa West Foundation has partnered in the annual campaign for more than two decades and this year agreed to again partner in the campaign.
The foundation will donate nearly 62 cents for every dollar donated by community residents and businesses, up to $25,000 if the campaign reaches its $42,000 goal.
Funds raised during the campaign will be used to provide food and gift certificates to needy Pottawattamie County families. Each year, Goodfellows provides assistance to an average of 500 families through the distribution of nearly 1,800 food certificates for adults and children and more than 900 toy/gift certificates for children under 16.
A limited number of contributions to the annual campaign have already been received ahead of today’s campaign kickoff. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 31.
Donations can be mailed to: CB Goodfellows, c/o The Daily Nonpareil, 300 West Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503, or dropped off at The Nonpareil’s office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Applications for assistance will be accepted through Dec. 3, with food and gift certificates to be distributed on or about Dec. 18. Applications for Goodfellows’ assistance can be mailed to The Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 or dropped off at The Nonpareil office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications are not accepted on the telephone.
