A single mother with five children ranging in age from 1 to 12 wrote Goodfellows seeking help for her family.
“I had twins in 2018, and I’ve been having difficulties finding childcare and keeping a job,” she wrote. “The children’s’ fathers are not in their lives, so I have been doing everything I can to make my children happy and give them an unforgettable Christmas. My son will also be 13 on Christmas day.”
For the past 71 years, Goodfellows has provided Christmas food and gift certificates to thousands of southwest Iowa families.
Although there are a number of larger donations to Goodfellows each year from individuals, organizations and businesses, those ranging from $1 to $10 continue to provide a majority of the funds used by Goodfellows to accomplish its mission.
Through your donations and a grant provided by the Iowa West Foundation, Goodfellows is able to give families in need certificates that are redeemable for food or toys at participating stores.
Goodfellows provides assistance to families in response to completed applications. Applications are screened to avoid duplication of services provided by other agencies.
The deadline for submission of applications for assistance was Dec. 3.
Donations for Goodfellows can be mailed to The Daily Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Donations can also be dropped off at The Daily Nonpareil office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
GOODFELLOWS DONATIONS
Western Iowa Mutal Insurance Association $100
Thomas and Jeanette Schierbrock $100
In memory of Doug Goodman from Stacey and Deb Goodman $250
Dorothy Engstrom $75
Donald & Janice Larsen $1,000
Bethany Presbyterian Church Board of Deacons $100
In memory of Larry, Mom & Dad, Ruth & Florence from Carol Lander $300
In memory of Vicki Jo Johnson from Garen Johnson $100
Bessie Langer $100
Gary and Donna Collins $100
Mary McGinn $100
In Loving memory of Charles & Beverly Hite and Patricia Pirchard $500
In memory of loved ones from Joe and Sue Moser $250
2019 Goodfellows Donation Goal: $40,500
Donations received to date: $6,067
Today’s donations: $3,075
Total amount raised to date: $9,142
Iowa West Grant earned so far: $6,125.14
Remaining Iowa West Grant to be earned: $18,874.86
Needed to obtain Iowa West grant: $31,358
