A single mother with five children ranging in age from 1 to 12 wrote Goodfellows seeking help for her family.

“I had twins in 2018, and I’ve been having difficulties finding childcare and keeping a job,” she wrote. “The children’s’ fathers are not in their lives, so I have been doing everything I can to make my children happy and give them an unforgettable Christmas. My son will also be 13 on Christmas day.”

For the past 71 years, Goodfellows has provided Christmas food and gift certificates to thousands of southwest Iowa families.

Although there are a number of larger donations to Goodfellows each year from individuals, organizations and businesses, those ranging from $1 to $10 continue to provide a majority of the funds used by Goodfellows to accomplish its mission.

Through your donations and a grant provided by the Iowa West Foundation, Goodfellows is able to give families in need certificates that are redeemable for food or toys at participating stores.

Goodfellows provides assistance to families in response to completed applications. Applications are screened to avoid duplication of services provided by other agencies.

The deadline for submission of applications for assistance was Dec. 3.

Donations for Goodfellows can be mailed to The Daily Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Donations can also be dropped off at The Daily Nonpareil office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

GOODFELLOWS DONATIONS

Western Iowa Mutal Insurance Association $100

Thomas and Jeanette Schierbrock $100

In memory of Doug Goodman from Stacey and Deb Goodman $250

Dorothy Engstrom $75

Donald & Janice Larsen $1,000

Bethany Presbyterian Church Board of Deacons $100

In memory of Larry, Mom & Dad, Ruth & Florence from Carol Lander $300

In memory of Vicki Jo Johnson from Garen Johnson $100

Bessie Langer $100

Gary and Donna Collins $100

Mary McGinn $100

In Loving memory of Charles & Beverly Hite and Patricia Pirchard $500

In memory of loved ones from Joe and Sue Moser $250

2019 Goodfellows Donation Goal: $40,500

Donations received to date: $6,067

Today’s donations: $3,075

Total amount raised to date: $9,142

Iowa West Grant earned so far: $6,125.14

Remaining Iowa West Grant to be earned: $18,874.86

Needed to obtain Iowa West grant: $31,358

