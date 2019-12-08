“I’m asking for a little help for Christmas this year,” a woman wrote. “The last few months haven’t been the best for my family.
“I work a full-time job and am looking for a part-time job to support my family. My boyfriend just lost his job when a long-time Council Bluffs business closed. He’s looking for a job, but he’s devastated because it was the only job he’s had for 30 years.
“All we have is my income, which isn’t enough for a family of four,” she wrote. “Please help my family have a Christmas this year. We’re very grateful for the lives Goodfellows touch every year.”
For the past 71 years, Goodfellows has provided Christmas food and gift certificates to thousands of southwest Iowa families.
Although there are a number of larger donations to Goodfellows each year from individuals, organizations and businesses, those ranging from $1 to $10 continue to provide a majority of the funds used by Goodfellows to accomplish its mission.
Through your donations and a grant provided by the Iowa West Foundation, Goodfellows is able to give families in need certificates that are redeemable for food or toys at participating stores.
Goodfellows provides assistance to families in need in response to completed applications, which are available at The Daily Nonpareil office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Application forms can also be downloaded from The Daily Nonpareil’s website at nonpareilonline.com. The application link can be found on the right side near the business stories, or go online to bit.ly/35nls79. No requests for assistance are taken by telephone.
Applications are screened to avoid duplication of services provided by other agencies.
The deadline for submission of applications for assistance was Dec. 3.
Donations for Goodfellows can be mailed to The Daily Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Donations can also be dropped off at The Daily Nonpareil office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
GOODFELLOWS DONATIONS
To Honor Richard R. May and in memory of Richard D. May. With love and gratitude: $30
Robert and Marilyn Jetter: $50
Ed and Kathy Conway: $50
Kelly Hochstetler: $60
Anonymous: $40
Lawrence Beckman: $250
In memory of sons Steve and Tom. Jerry and Gerry Watson: $25
In memory of Mitch Richardson. Barbara Richardson: $50
Terry and Ione Perkins: $250
Craig Denny: $100
Tom and Denise Shipp: $100
In memory of Melvin Fox, Dean & Ruth Madison and Barbara Johnson from Beverly Fox: $100
2019 Goodfellows Donation Goal: $40,500
Donations received to date: $1,530
Today’s donations: $1,105
Total amount raised to date: $2,635
Iowa West Grant earned so far: $1,765.45
Remaining Iowa West Grant to be earned: $23,234.55
Needed to obtain Iowa West grant: $37,865
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.