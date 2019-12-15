A woman wrote, “I am writing in hopes of some help for my daughter and my grandchildren.
“My daughter is struggling. She has six children and works part-time hours trying to support and provide for them all by herself. She receives no help from the childrens’ fathers and suffers to provide for the kids’ needs on a daily basis. She does her best, and the kids are well taken care of.
“Unfortunately, after all the bills she has no extra money for extras like Christmas gifts or a Christmas dinner. I pray she can find some help so she and her children can enjoy Christmas this year. All kids deserve something under the Christmas tree.
“Please help her! She is a good girl who is trying her best.”
For the past 71 years, Goodfellows has provided Christmas food and gift certificates to thousands of southwest Iowa families.
Although there are a number of larger donations to Goodfellows each year from individuals, organizations and businesses, those ranging from $1 to $10 continue to provide a majority of the funds used by Goodfellows to accomplish its mission.
Through your donations and a grant provided by the Iowa West Foundation, Goodfellows is able to give needy families certificates that are redeemable for food or toys at participating stores.
Goodfellows provides assistance to families in need in response to completed applications, which are available at The Daily Nonpareil office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Application forms can also be downloaded from The Daily Nonpareil’s website at nonpareilonline.com. The application link can be found on the right side near the business stories, or go online to bit.ly/35nls79. No requests for assistance are taken by telephone.
Applications are screened to avoid duplication of services provided by other agencies.
The deadline for submission of applications for assistance was Dec. 3.
Donations for Goodfellows can be mailed to The Daily Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Donations can also be dropped off at The Daily Nonpareil office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
GOODFELLOWS DONATIONS
80’s Ladies $50
The Juon Family $100
In memory of Louis and Loretta Meeves and Bill Osterlund $100
In memory of loved ones $100
2019 Goodfellows Donation Goal: $40,500
Donations received to date: $7,432
Today’s donations: $350
Total amount raised to date: $7,782
Iowa West Grant earned so far: $5,213.94
Remaining Iowa West Grant to be earned: $19,786.06
Needed to obtain Iowa West grant: $32,718
