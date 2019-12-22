A Council Bluffs woman wrote, "I do not have a job. I am unemployed and not able to work yet as I just had a baby in early November. Our son was just born, and I would like to do a little something for a Christmas.
"His father is going to job interviews and putting in a lot of job applications. I would like to have a little something to give this year being that this is our first year together as our own family."
For the past 71 years, Goodfellows has provided Christmas food and gift certificates to thousands of southwest Iowa families.
Although there are a number of larger donations to Goodfellows each year from individuals, organizations and businesses, those ranging from $1 to $10 continue to provide a majority of the funds used by Goodfellows to accomplish its mission.
Through your donations and a grant provided by the Iowa West Foundation, Goodfellows is able to give needy families certificates that are redeemable for food or toys at participating stores.
Goodfellows provides assistance to families in need in response to completed applications. The deadline for submission of applications for assistance was Dec. 3.
Applications are screened to avoid duplication of services provided by other agencies.
A Donations for Goodfellows can be mailed to The Daily Nonpareil, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. Donations can also be dropped off at The Daily Nonpareil office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
GOODFELLOWS DONORS
Pray for harmony and compassion $100
In loving memory of our dear son, Eric Scott Jacobsen. Given by Diane and Wayne Jacobsen and family $25
Pellant Family $100
In memory of deceased classmates. AL Class of '52 $112
Stephan and Catherine Jack $100
In memory of our deceased members of Jokers' wild pitch club $130
Kurt Vangreen $100
In memory of Dennis Gray $50
Claudia Knaizuk $100
In memory of family and friends. Bill and Shirley Koenig $100
In loving memory of Bob Scott from the Bob Scott family $30
2019 Goodfellows Donation Goal: $40,500
Donations received to date: $18,742
Today's donations: $947.00
Total amount raised to date: $19,689
Iowa West Grant earned so far: $13,191.63
Remaining Iowa West Grant to be earned: $11,808.37
Needed to obtain Iowa West grant: $20,811
