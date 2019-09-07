On Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation extending existing proclamations of disaster emergency for flooding and severe weather that began in March.
This extension allows state resources to continue to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe weather.
It also suspends length-of-stay and fee requirements at Waubonsie State Park located in Fremont County. For more information, visit the DNR Disaster Assistance website or the Waubonsie State Park website.
Reynolds’ proclamation is effective through Oct. 8, 2019.
— Jon Leu
