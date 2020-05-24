In the June 2 primary, five Republican candidates for the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors are vying for two spots on the general election ballot. The candidates discussed their experience and vision for the county as it endures and then eventually works to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, among many issues.
Donn Dierks, 63, retired public health director and current Bass Pro boat sales outfitter, Council Bluffs
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for office/re-election?
I retired from the Council Bluffs Public Health Department in late 2017 with over 29 years of experience, the last 20 years as director. I now work for Bass Pro as a Tracker Boat sales outfitter.
I grew up on a farm outside Gladbrook. (My work ethic was instilled in me there.) I graduated from Wartburg College with a degree in biology. I am married to Jacquie and have three grown children. For the last 32 years, we have resided in Council Bluffs. I am a member of First Christian Church and still active in the following organizations: Salvation Army Advisory Board, YMCA Board Member, Mid-Day Optimist, Iowa Western Community College Veterinarian Technology Advisory Board, Abraham Lincoln High School Hall of Fame Selection Committee and First Responders Foundation.
I believe there is no greater honor than that of public service. I truly care about residents of Pottawattamie County and want to see this county grow and prosper. I believe strong leadership, integrity and vision for the future of Pottawattamie County is what we need make our county a better place to live, work and play.
What do you see as the main issues facing the county in the wake of the pandemic?
During these unprecedented times, with the residents of Pottawattamie County being our most valuable asset the health and safety of our residents must be paramount. Right now, our country, state and county faces the uncertainty and anxiety of the COVID-19 pandemic. As our lives are transformed in response, we also face another threat: levels of stress from fear, loneliness and desperation are running high, for those already struggling before the crisis are now facing job loss, lack of resources, or no help at home.
Times like this can be especially overwhelming and lead to challenges within the home. Many counties are already seeing signs of increased violence, mental health concerns and elevated substance use.
I am also concerned about our farming community and small businesses in the towns throughout our county. These two enterprises make up the backbone of this county. Many small businesses and agriculture enterprises are eligible for SBA-backed loans provided through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which helps to cover working capital for operational expenses. Although these loans are helpful, we have to prepare ourselves for the realization that some of these businesses won’t be opening back up. We must engage our residents in helping us explore ways to keep our communities within our county grow and flourish.
What is there in your background that would be especially valuable for the county if you were elected?
My previous work experience as Council Bluffs Director of Public Health has prepared me to be a qualified candidate for the position of Pottawattamie County Supervisor. With my background in public health, I understand the hard work and sacrifice those on the front line are providing to keep the residents of Pottawattamie County safe during this pandemic.
During my tenure as Director of Public Health, we often collaborated with Pottawattamie County and the communities within the county on different types of programming. This programming ranged from Toxic Cleanup Days, Tire Amnesty Days, feline rabies case, to HIV/STD and Tuberculosis Testing and Counseling.
I realize that it takes good communication and cooperation to insure good resolution of county issues. This communication and cooperation must take place not only with fellow supervisors, but with our constituents and other city/county entities.
I understand budgets and the importance of increasing our tax base while keeping our tax burden in check. It is also important to maintain a healthy cash reserve that allows our county to actively provide services during times of flooding/pandemics. Fiscal responsibility is essential to creating a better, stronger, more prosperous county for the next generation. The decisions we make today — or fail to make — will determine what the future holds for our children and grandchildren.
I have a strong work ethic, good people skills and the ability to solve challenging problems. If elected, I promise the residents of Pottawattamie County that I will work diligently to make our county a better place to live, work and play.
What are your ideas for getting more county residents involved in county government?
County governments across the United States are undergoing a fundamental transformation: They can no longer afford to go it alone without the active participation of the constituencies to which it provides essential services. Engaging citizens in decision-making is the key to gaining that participation and ensuring transparency and accountability.
Citizen engagement efforts reinforce what those of us previously involved in local-government management have always known: that the working capital of innovation is citizen trust and that trust provides for transparency, for engagement, for performance and accountability. We as a county need to make better use of this principle as it is crucial for a county to achieve its goals in the face of increasing fiscal challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following are ways to engage our residents:
A Public Engagement Plan (PEP) outlines how to involve the public in a planning project. It describes goals and objectives and identifies specific approaches and tools. The Public Engagement Plan can be an internal document or can be made public to educate citizens about local government plans for outreach and dialogue.
Adopt-A-Programs encourages responsibility for our environment through scheduled litter cleanups. This could include our parks, walking/bike trails, and highways throughout our county. An Adopt-A-Street program was started when I worked for the Council Bluffs Health Department.
Boards, advisory boards and committees play an essential role in local government. These types of voluntary positions secure the participation of county residents in promoting good government and the effective and efficient delivery of services.
Adam Houser, 45, Lyman Richey concrete truck driver, Carson
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for office?
I grew up on the family farm east of Macedonia. I graduated from Carson-Macedonia High School in 1993. After graduation, I moved to Carson where I live with my wife Amy and two children Soledad and Mario.
I ran two years ago for supervisor and came up just a few votes short. Since that election, I started working for Lyman Richey as a concrete truck driver. I am also currently serving my third term as a councilman for the city of Carson. Through my duties with Carson, I have served as chairman for the CITIES organization (which helps with infrastructure issues for all the towns in the county) and was named President of Western Iowa Development Association (WIDA).
Since being named president we have reorganized the association to act as a countywide Chamber of Commerce providing a piece that was missing in the Pottawattamie County framework.
Economic development in the smaller communities and affordable/workforce housing throughout the county are issues that I think are important for the betterment of the county as a whole. These are issues that I have spent the last couple of years addressing. I have a good working relationship with elected officials and community organizers throughout the county.
I attend County Board of Supervisor meetings when I can to stay current. I have been working hard for county residents and will continue to do so if elected.
What do you see as the main issues facing the county in the wake of the pandemic?
While there will be several new issues following the pandemic, budgeting is a possible issue I can see the county struggling with. Local options sales taxes was down $50,000 by May 1 and is projected to be down 25-50%. Gas taxes will also see a decline. With casinos being shut down, taxes from gaming are down $170,000 a month, which totals to $350,000 as of May 1. The county has already spent $500,000 on the virus for PPE and overtime. Some of those costs may be reimbursed by grants and FEMA. With those losses in revenue, budgets may be tighter, however there are reserves in the general funds that can be accessed to keep the tax rate down.
What is there in your background that would be especially valuable for the county if you were elected?
I have a rural and small town background and can understand the needs of smaller communities. I am serving my third term as a Carson City councilman and have been appointed mayor pro tem this year. As stated earlier, I am also acting president of WIDA and a past chair of the CITIES organization. I have served as a member on the Carson Community Rodeo Committee for over 20 years and was a volunteer firefighter/EMT on the Macedonia Fire Department.
What are your ideas for getting more county residents involved in county government?
I believe the county would benefit from an increased social media presence. While board of supervisor meetings are currently accessible on Youtube, they aren’t viewed in as high volume as they could be. Increased promotion of these meetings and other county politics may increase the public’s involvement.
We should encourage residents to visit the county website which has a variety of resources at their disposal. I also think surveying the public about various county issues would be a good way to get people involved.
There are two seats up for election this year. I would like to ask for your support and one of your votes on June 2.
Mitch Kay, 34, Security National Bank vice-president of business banking, Mayor of McClelland
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for office?
My name is Mitch Kay and I’m currently serving as the mayor of McClelland. I’ve lived in McClelland for 12 years now and grew on our family farm out by Minden. I began my banking career as a teller in Council Bluffs and, after making a few career moves, I now find myself back in Council Bluffs as a loan officer and vice-president of business banking. I’m a graduate of Leadership Council Bluffs and will be getting married this June to my beautiful fiancée, Courtney Killion.
I’m running for county supervisor because we need to make sure we have leaders with financial and management experience who will use those skills to trim fat out of the budget, reduce the size of government and use the tax-payer’s money efficiently to better serve them.
I’m running because I want to help ensure that the Board of Supervisors does everything that they can to make sure the county offices are equipped to best serve the people of Pottawattamie County. I’m running as a lifelong resident of Pottawattamie County, a lifelong conservative and a lifelong Republican.
What do you see as the main issues facing the county in the wake of the pandemic?
I believe the main issue is going to be the economic recovery. This has affected the livelihoods of nearly all Pottawattamie County residents. Hundreds of small businesses across Council Bluffs and our small rural towns have had to be closed, while our farmers are fighting low grain prices and closed processing plants where their finished livestock needs to be delivered.
It will take all of us coming together as a county to help address this. This is why it’s more important than ever to keep as much money in the hands of the taxpayers as possible.
Even before the pandemic began, one of the platforms that I was running on was the need to expand high-speed and high-quality internet across the country. This would create jobs and opportunities for those living in rural areas who have to work from home if their kids get sick or the weather is bad.
It would also allow for other off-farm income to help as that has been a hard-hit sector. The pandemic only amplified this need as many people are working from home and I believe there will be a shift of many companies looking to that for some long-term strategies.
What is there in your background that would be especially valuable for the county if you were elected?
As mayor of McClelland, I have led the city for several years while maintaining a budget with zero debt. I also obtained my degree in business administration with a focus on accounting. I currently work at Security National Bank and manage budgets and finances on a daily basis.
These skills make me especially well-equipped to help manage the county budget and reduce wasteful spending.
I believe one of the most important responsibilities of a County Supervisor is to manage the county budget the way you would manage your household budget. Make sure the essentials are covered first, ask yourself if this expense is necessary and if there is something else this money could be better spent on, and spend less than you bring in. I will not change that view if elected. I have proven that as Mayor of a zero-debt town, and I will continue to prove it as your next county supervisor.
What are your ideas for getting more county residents involved in county government?
I would like to see more transparency from the board in their discussions. I think they have made great strides in trying to live stream their meetings via YouTube and Facebook. However, I don’t think the public is all that aware of these options.
So that solution may be as simple as educating the people on when and where they can watch, along with providing a little recap outside of the posted minutes.
As mayor, I encouraged the residents to always reach out to me directly with problems that they have and I would do the same for the residents of the county. It doesn’t take much time to respond to an email and those give you a sense of what some of the common problems are in the community. It also gives you a chance to explain to someone why a particular decision was made.
I have learned that you cannot make everyone happy all of the time, but with a respectful dialogue, everyone can at least come to an understanding.
Thank you for taking the time to learn a little bit more about me and I hope I’ve earned your support in the upcoming primary to serve as your next county supervisor.
Brian Shea, 60, Shady Shea Landscapes, mayor of Crescent
I have been self employed 29 years at Shady Shea Landscapes. I have been the mayor of Crescent for nine years. I have four women in my life, wife Jody, daughter Stephanie, granddaughter Aubrey and mother in-law Susie Sievers.
What do you see as the main issues facing the county in the wake of the pandemic?
One issue we will face as the economy starts back up is the lack of funds coming into the Pottawattamie County Treasurer’s Office so it will be imperative to control spending. This shutdown will have ripple effects throughout the whole country as us taxpayers get up and going. I believe we will see many businesses not survive this shutdown. Inflation is going to be a major concern in the near future as the effects of the newly printed money comes into play.
We need some common sense as we guide the cities and county through the recovery and as mayor I have worked collectively with the Crescent City Council to move our city forward and keep a balanced budget. I believe it is so important to be able to work as a group (mayor, council, county boards) to make the best decision on an issue for us taxpayers. It is not easy to serve and I have a lot of respect for the people serving on these boards.
What is there in your background that would be especially valuable for the county if you were elected?
I helped start the county bike trail and served as chairperson for six years. I believe this trail system will be very good for all of our small towns. As the trail reaches Underwood and Neola the benefits will be realized. I support the trails.
I helped build a city park in Crescent to honor our veterans. We had a very dedicated group that raised funding and saw this jewel of a park project to completion.
I have been a board member of e911, EMA, and WIDA, on the cities committee and involved with MAPA through the city.
In business, decisions are made daily as you guide it down the road and try to make money so you can pay employees, insurance, equipment (when to repair, when to buy new) and finally to pay yourself. I have been in this business for 29 years and for seven years with my brother (Shawn) in the motorcycle business.
What is there in your background that would be especially valuable for the county if you were elected?
To get people involved in government we need to have issues that move them to want to be involved and that is a challenge that all cities and counties face. It seems that once an issue stirs someone and they get involved they stay involved. So as a leader you must constantly try to recruit all to serve, let them see that they can be the change.
All positions are fluid, people come and people go, it is the way of our country. No one owns the seat, we need to make decisions for the future that matter to our taxpayers.
Tim Wichman, 61, Acquisition Solutions from Council Bluffs and member of the Board of Supervisors; lives in rural Pottawattamie County
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for re-election?
In 2016 when I was elected, I said I would focus on fiscal management, roads, economic development and improving recreational opportunities. We have made improvement in all of these areas.
Fiscal Management — Working with all of our department professionals the mill levy in the last four budgets for the county have gone down or stayed the same as the previous year. Pottawattamie County is in the best fiscal condition in many years.
Roads — While our Roads Department endured the severe winter of 2018 followed directly by the floods of 2019, our team was still able to make improvements to our road system. The county, using gas tax money, partnered with the cities of Walnut, Treynor, Crescent, Oakland and Minden to improve roads through their cities. This year the county will be resurfacing Railroad Highway through Underwood and Neola and the paving of L-66. The county is working hard to improve our seal coat system and our gravel roads while dealing with the shortage of acceptable rock.
Economic Development — Since my election to the board, we have increased the tax base, partnering with Advance Southwest Iowa with over $100 million in capital investment and 300 jobs. The county added a Rural Development Director based in Oakland to work with all businesses in every city outside of Council Bluffs. Those efforts will continue as we have two residential projects and one business park in the works along with projects in Council Bluffs.
The supervisors worked with our legislators to secure funding for flood repairs.
Recreational Opportunities — We have began county park improvements at Arrowhead Park, Botna Bend Park, Old Towne Park and Hitchcock Nature Area. Three new cabins at Arrowhead Park are nearing completion.
What do you see as the main issues facing the county in the wake of the pandemic?
Locally our main issue coming out of the pandemic will be to help our small businesses and large employers get back up and running. That will happen through the efforts of our economic development professionals (Advance Southwest Iowa, WIDA) and the Chamber. The Board of Supervisors has been working with public health to make sure that the most up to date guidance is available and that county inspection staff is able to help these businesses out by walking them through this guidance.
The unknowns of this event lead to a broad approach from many agencies offering grant funding, some of which county department heads had never heard from. Having a consultant agency who is tied in at the federal and state level to help guide us through the application process and framing each project in the right manner to ensure the funds make it here. We also want to be able to have these consultants work with the small communities as the treasury funding becomes available to them.
What is there in your background that would be especially valuable for the county if you were re-elected?
I attended Abraham Lincoln High School and Iowa Western Community College, served on the Council Bluffs School Board, I’m current president of Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation, current Pottawattamie County Supervisor. I have over 30 years of business and financial experience, I have been involved in community efforts since the late 80s and I believe my efforts on the county board have shown the leadership and experience needed to keep Pottawattamie County “Moving Forward.” Thank you for the opportunity to work for you these last 3-1/2 years and I ask for your vote to keep the momentum going!
What are your ideas for getting more county residents involved in county government?
The Board of Supervisors works hard to find willing residents to get involved as well as working to provide more information to residents on the operation of the county. Last year Justin Schultz and I gave a “State of the County” presentation to Chamber of Commerce businesses and had another set for this year before COVID-19 put a halt to many gatherings in the county. We hope for that effort to continue.
The Board of Supervisors held board meetings in two cities in the county and had more scheduled before COVID-19 stopped that effort. We will continue those meetings as well. The county has a number of volunteer boards and commissions functioning for our residents and when there is a vacancy, we work hard to find residents willing to serve. We will continue that effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.