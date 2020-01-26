A cardiac monitor is a vital tool used by the Glenwood Fire Department daily, according to Fire Chief Matt Gray.
The department had the same cardiac monitors for 16 years before updating them in 2019 as recertification and repairs for them had become an issue.
Last year the department purchased three new LifePaks and 15 cardiac monitors worth $78,000.
That equipment was officially paid off Thursday with a $28,000 grant from the Jack Lewis Safety Fund.
Other funds came from the Schildberg Foundation, Glenwood Township, Mills County Community Grant Foundation and department supporter Rod Rhoden.
“We have a lot of medical emergencies and traumatic emergencies being near the interstate. It was a badly needed upgrade and will provide better care to all the patients we treat,” Gray said.
The LifePaks in particular are useful, as they measure a person’s vital signs like heart beats, have external cardiac defibrillators and can send vitals — indicating if someone is having a stroke — directly to the hospital.
“The ER physician on duty would say this person’s having a stroke we’ll send them to the Cath Lab to keep them from waiting in the ER,” Gray said.
Cardiac monitors are also often used to measure electrical and pressure waveforms to measure treatment or respiratory functions.
“It means a lot to the community,” Gray said. “It’s a valuable tool to have.”
With this equipment paid off, Gray said the department can also work toward getting new or updated equipment to further serve the community.
