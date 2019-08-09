The vision for Habitat for Humanity’s faith-built houses has moved into the constructing phase.
In a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity, Thrivent Financial, Mayor Matt Walsh and new homeowners began turning the soil at 635 West Graham Ave. and challenged area churches to give.
For every dollar donated, Jaison Samuel, community engagement leader at Thrivent Financial said, Thrivent will match up to 50% the cost of the home — one of four “faith builds” in the region.
“We’ve been partnering with Habitat for Humanity for 12 years now, and it is a huge honor to work with Glennay and her team to see this faith build happen here,” Samuel said.
Glennay Jundt, executive director for Habitat for Humanity in Council Bluffs, said Habitat for Humanity is working with Thrivent Financial to make the faith build possible as the 92nd house built in the community.
“Habitat has been in the community for 25 years now ... and we are very grateful to work with other community partners, churches and people of the community to provide affordable housing to our residents here,” Jundt said.
The ground on West Graham Avenue was already excavated by Wednesday. The next steps are pouring concrete footings and framing the foundation.
Jundt said Wednesday’s ceremony was a blessing to make for a strong foundation as multiple attendees prayed and read verses from the Bible.
“I want to thank Habitat for giving this family an opportunity to have a home,” Walsh said. “It’s a great program that gives people the opportunity to have a quality home they can live in and enjoy.”
