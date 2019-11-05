A change is coming to the Council Bluffs City Council.
Chad Hannan won Tuesday's Council Bluffs City Council election with 3,174 votes, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office.
Hannan will be joined on the council by fellow newcomer Joe Disalvo, who received 2,950 votes. Incumbent Roger Sandau finished just behind in third place with 2,942 votes.
Hannan finished with 21.95% of the vote, with Disalvo and Sandau receiving 20.4% and 20.23%, respectively, according to the Auditor's Office.
Hannan, supply chain manager for Ameristar Casino, said he was "ready to get to work."
"Overwhelmed. I'm really appreciative of the people of Council Bluffs, the vote of confidence they gave me. These are big shoes to fill," Hannan said. "The plan for the next six weeks is to stay out in the community."
Sandau was followed by challenger Deb Bass, who finished with 2,000 votes. Incumbents Nate Watson and Sharon White rounded out the totals with 1,615 and 1,588 votes, respectively.
The top three thanked their team of family, friends and fellow travelers who helped throughout the campaign.
"Lots of work by a lot of folks to get it done," said Disalvo, who works as an agent at Smith Davis Insurance. "It was definitely a team effort."
Sandau, who works for a beef concern and also runs Sandau Bros. Sign Co. with his father, echoed something he said after winning his first term in 2015.
"You surround yourself with good people and you'll be successful, that holds true," he said. "I'm excited to continue to serve the community."
All three mentioned flood prevention and mitigation among a list of the top issues the city will need to continue to tackle.
"The people made their decision. I just hope Council Bluffs continues to move forward in a positive manner," Bass said. "I'll sleep well tonight knowing I did everything with integrity and truth and did everything I possibly could."
Watson and White, who were both seeking a third four-year term on the council, thanked voters in separate Facebook posts.
"Council Bluffs, thank you for allowing me to serve you these past eight years. I did the best I could," Watson said. "Now it's time for me to start a completely new chapter in my life. I wish you good luck."
White served nine years, including time after she was appointed to the council to fill a vacancy before winning in 2011 and 2015.
"Thank you to everyone who supported me during my run for re-election. While I did not win this election, it has been my immense privilege to work for the citizens of Council Bluffs for the past nine years," White said. "Our community is a very special place, and I am proud to count myself among those who have been able to make it a great place to live and work."
The win for Hannan comes in his second try at elected office. He finished in third place -- with two seats available -- with 2,336 votes in the 2013 City Council race.
Disalvo also won on his second try after first running in 2017, where he did not advance past the primary.
Sandau took first place in the 2015 council race, his first run for elected office, with 1,702 votes.
Council Bluffs City Council:
Chad Hannan: 3,174
Joe Disalvo: 2,950
Roger Sandau: 2,942
Deb Bass: 2,000
Nate Watson: 1,615
Sharon White: 1,588
With 22 precincts reporting:
Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education election:
Jill Shudak: 2,927
David Coziahr: 2,422
Chris LaFerla: 2,069
Troy Arthur: 2,020
Richard Dallinger: 1,351
Write-In: 355
Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education results:
Amie Adkins: 899
Brian Stoufer: 823
Daryl Weilage: 724
Travis Houseton: 655
