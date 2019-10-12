Presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff will speak to supporters in Council Bluffs Saturday.
The event will be held at the Team Kamala Council Bluffs Office at 1702 W. Broadway, Ste. 1, at 3 p.m.
“Doug is going to really share Kamala’s ideas to take direct action to benefit people’s lives and explain how the campaign is organizing. He’s there to fire people up, make phone calls, and thank them for taking the time to volunteer,” said Sharon Yang, Iowa press secretary for Harris.
The Council Bluffs event will be before the start of a phone bank, where supporters will reach out to voters over the phone.
To RSVP for the event to go: https://www.mobilize.us/kamalaforia/event/136598/
Emhoff will visit Des Moines Sunday speaking at the Team Kamala Des Moines Office, 3810 Ingersoll Drive at noon.
This speech will be to fire up volunteers before a campaign to go door to door reaching out to voters, Yang said.
Harris will also be in Iowa over the weekend speaking in Des Moines on Saturday and Altoona on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.