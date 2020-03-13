A Harrison County resident is among the latest to test positive for novel coronavirus -- COVID-19 -- in Iowa.
The Harrison County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday evening that a resident between the ages of 61-80 has tested positive and is in self-quarantine at home.
Harrison County Public Health Administrator Brad Brake said the person had recently traveled to England and returned stateside within “the last few weeks.”
Both Brake and Alex Carfrae of the Iowa Department of Public Health said they were unable to release information on where the person lives in Harrison County, if anyone else connected to the person is in self-quarantine or if the person is a man, woman or non-binary. Brake said he was unaware of any exposure risk at public places or at recent public events.
The patient was tested in Nebraska, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said during a Friday afternoon press conference with Iowa Public Health Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati.
Asked if the Harrison County and Pottawattamie County cases are connected, Pedati said they are not, as the cases involve separate travel. Reynolds stepped to the podium to add, “but they do have a tie-back, to an event.”
Brake and Carfrae said they were unaware of a tie to an event.
“We know there is no link to the patients,” Carfrae said. “There is no tie-back to an event.”
There has been one positive coronavirus case in Pottawattamie County, a Council Bluffs woman between the ages of 41-60 who recently traveled to California. The woman has been in self-quarantine since last weekend. Additionally, three others are in self-quarantine while a fifth person is self-monitoring -- all connected to the positive case -- according to county Planning Director Matt Wyant, who oversees the public health division.
Wyant explained that self-monitoring is a grade below quarantine. The person is not ordered to stay at home, “because they had less of an exposure,” but should be paying attention to possible symptoms.
All other COVID-19 tests in Pottawattamie County have been negative.
Wyant said rumors of possible exposure at a Council Bluffs pharmacy were unfounded.
“We’re starting to get a few of these false claims,” he said.
Additionally, epidemiologists at the Douglas County (Nebraska) Health Department have identified an area of Council Bluffs as one of two locations that had a low-risk exposure to the novel coronavirus, according to a release.
Visitors of the Subway inside of the Walmart Supercenter at 1800 N. 16th St. between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on March 8 are asked to self-monitor symptoms for 14 days. Possible symptoms of this exposure could be fever, cough or trouble breathing.
Phil Rooney with the Douglas County Health Department said someone in the family group of a 36-year-old Omaha woman who tested positive for coronavirus is believed to have eaten at the Subway and an Omaha Pepperjax Grill.
DCHD said the other location, in Omaha, under low risk of exposure is Pepperjax Grill at 1221 Howard St. Patrons that ate there between the hours of 5:30 to 9 p.m. on March 8 are asked to self-monitor for 14 days.
Also in the Council Bluffs area, local entities have formed the Pottawattamie County COVID-19 Response Task Force. The group consists of officials from Pottawattamie County -- including elected, public health and emergency management officials -- City of Council Bluffs staff and elected officials and leaders from local schools, health systems and other agencies.
The group is recommending limiting nonessential large-scale community activities to reduce the opportunities for people to gather and potentially share the virus. The group is not recommending canceling schools, closing businesses or altering daily routines at this time.
“There is not yet evidence of COVID-19 community spread in Pottawattamie County,” task force officials said in a release. The task force noted “this is a rapidly evolving situation.”
“Our community goal is to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the group said, mentioning large gatherings and canceling or postponing events.
The elderly and people with underlying health conditions should avoid large crowds, as these individuals are most at risk.
There are a total of 17 coronavirus cases in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, including 14 in Johnson County connected to an Egpytian cruise. An additional case is in Carroll county.
The Pottawattamie County COVID-19 hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369. The Methodist Health System community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425) is available 24 hours a day. Additionally, 2-1-1 is available for information on coronavirus.
Lastly, pcema-ia.org and idph.iowa.gov are resources for information and guidance.
