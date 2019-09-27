The second Harvest Spoon Tour event of the 2019 season is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5th.
Member businesses will be presenting unique experiences, tastes and treats during this event.
The Harvest Spoon Tour is a collective of local businesses and organizations in Pottawattamie and Harrison counties that wish to promote and increase awareness and passion for local foods.
Harvest Spoon Tour Saturdays are held on the first Saturday of the month in May and again in October each year and feature new activities for participants to celebrate the local food and culture of the Loess Hills.
Harvest Spoon Tour participants are invited to fill out a grand prize entry at each stop along the way during May and October tour dates for a chance to win a grand prize package featuring products and services from each member business.
Each stop gets you one entry into the drawing. The more businesses you visit, the more entries into the drawing you earn.
The Loess Hills Lavender Farm in Missouri Valley will be hosting a “Lavender Tea Buffet” with petite sandwiches, desserts, lemonade and teas — all with a lavender flair — and lavender ice cream. The tea buffet will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is $8 for adults and $4 for children. They will also be sampling their renowned lavender cookies, lemonade and ice cream throughout the day.
Hodge Greenhouse and Market in Logan will also be open for an autumn walk and tour of the green houses. Produce, fudge and baked treats will be for sale at the shop.
At the Doe’s and Diva’s Inc., in Honey Creek, fresh samples of sheep milk ice cream cones are available, one free for each Harvest Spoon visitor (while supplies last).
At the Harrison County Historical Village and Iowa Welcome Center, the Welcome Center Farmers Market Vendor Diana Milovich will share from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. fall recipes and a few samples including Butternut Squash soup and Green Chili soup.
Milovich will also have butternut squash and green chili peppers available to purchase. The welcome center gift shop will also be offering 25% off all fall and Halloween décor on Harvest Spoon Saturday.
The Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek will have snacks at their caramel apple bar (while supplies last) while visitors view and interact with animal pelts, skeletons and other artifacts at its native animal touch table.
All Harvest Spoon activities are free with park admission or with an annual park permit.
