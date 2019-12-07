Harvester Artist Lofts is hosting their eighth annual Holiday Boutique today and Sunday. Doors open both days at noon until 5 p.m.
This year’s event is full of fun starting with a visit from Santa Claus from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and souvenir photos offered with photographer Jennifer Morgan for $10.
Bring your appetite, the highly reviewed food vendor El Arepon Venezuela Food restaurant is in house on both days and setting up in Unit 306 on the third floor all weekend.
Harvester residents are also hosting a donation drop off for Midlands Humane Society.
Feel like some blues? We have the blues master, Hector Anchondo, playing a solo set on Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. in the art gallery. Tickets are $10 at the door and space will be limited. So come over early, grab some food, do some shopping then enjoy some live music.
Doors will open again at noon on Sunday, with vendors set up until 5 p.m. El Arepon Venezuela Food will again be set up and open in Unit 306 on Sunday.
