Voters will have an opportunity to meet school board candidates for Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts face to face during a meet-and-greet on Oct. 23.
The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the event from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Chamber building, 149 W. Broadway.
The informal approach worked well with the Council Bluffs City Council candidates and has been well received during past election cycles, said Tom Hanafan, interim CEO of the Chamber.
“I think it’s a real good opportunity for people,” he said. “They get an opportunity to sit down and talk to them one-on-one.”
Five candidates are competing for four seats on the Council Bluffs Board of Education. The terms of President David Coziahr, Vice President Chris LaFerla and members Troy Arthur and Bill Grove will be ending. Coziahr, LaFerla and Arthur are running for re-election, but Grove is not. Competing for a seat will be Jill Shudak and Richard Dallinger.
In the Lewis Central race, four people are running for three seats. Brian Stoufer, Amie Adkins and Daryl Weilage all have terms ending, and all three are running for re-election. Challenger Travis Houseton will also be vying for a seat.
The Chamber will also hold a meet-and-greet for Eric Knost, the new superintendent at Lewis Central, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Chamber, just before the candidates’ event.
School board members and Iowa Western Community College trustees will be elected along with city officials in the general election on Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
