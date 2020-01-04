Retired pediatric physical therapist Edie Goodwin has teamed up with Hy-Vee registered dietitian Leigh Healey to offer a free weight management class for children ages 6-12.
“Fit and Healthy for Life” will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. each Monday night from Jan. 20 through Feb. 24 in the club room at the West Broadway Hy-Vee.
The program is designed for children who are overweight or obese, Goodwin said. Sessions focus on fun exercises, games and healthy food options.
“I think exercise has to be fun in order to do it — especially for kids,” she said. “The parents come and exercise with them, and I think that’s important.”
Healey teaches participants how to read labels to identify healthy foods, Goodwin said.
“Leigh sets up some really fun experiments with kids regarding food,” she said. “She has them try a lot of food, including some they might not have tried before.”
The duo first offered the class last fall at Hy-Vee, Goodwin said.
“We had really great comments after the last time,” she said.
A parent must attend each session with their child. Each child must bring a statement signed by their physician listing any dietary or exercise restrictions they may have. Participants should also bring comfortable shoes and clothes for exercising.
All class materials will be sent home with the participants. Those who attend all six sessions will receive a goodie bag with gift cards and other freebies from sponsors Arby’s, Hy-Vee, Walmart and the YMCA.
The class is limited to 10 children and their parents. For more information or to register, please call or text Goodwin at 402-651-5160.
