Heartland Christian School will hold its first-ever Maize and Blue Giving Gala at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Victory Fellowship Church, 2111 23rd Ave. The gala is named after the school colors.
It’s not the school’s first fall fundraiser, though, said Larry Gray, executive director, athletic director and boys basketball coach.
“We always start the year with a big fundraiser,” he said.
The event will include a four-course dinner, video on the history and vision of Heartland Christian School and an opportunity to make a donation and perhaps win a prize.
The goal for the event is to raise $25,000, Gray said.
“We need to have 200 people in attendance to make that,” he said. “I think we’re going to meet it.”
“We’re hoping we can reach out beyond just the Heartland Christian School family,” said his wife, Erin, who teaches music at the school.
The student council will serve the dinner, with members dressed in their finest, she said.
“It’s going to be really elegant,” Larry Gray said.
True to its name, the event is about giving. Everyone will be expected to draw an envelope from a “giving wall” labeled with a dollar amount from $1 to $200. A different wall will have 10 golden $1,000 envelopes. Participants can choose the envelope that corresponds with the donation they would like to make, then check inside for a prize.
“We have over $3,000 donated in prizes alone,” Larry Gray said.
Among the prizes are gift cards, cash, tickets to Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, tools, Creighton University soccer tickets, hotel stays and free tuition for a month, Gray said. One of the golden envelopes will contain a voucher good for free tuition for the entire 2020-21 schoolyear.
“Literally, someone could donate $1 and get a $100 cash prize, because they’re random,” he said.
All donations are tax-deductible, he said.
Sponsors include Sharp Stitches, Real Images, Triple A Paint Doctor, A-Plus Tax Pros, Dermatology Specialists, Great Outdoors Lawn & Landscape, Ditmars Orchard and probably more.
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by sending an email to Gray at lgray@heartlandchristiancbia.org or calling the school office at 712-322-5817. For more information on Heartland Christian School, visit the school at 400 Wright Road in Council Bluffs or see the school website at heartlandchristiancbia.org.
