Imagine: a combination bar, hotel, and brothel where Broadway United Methodist Church stands today; a time when Pierce Street between the Methodist church and St. Peter’s Catholic Church was known as the “red light district” (with upwards of 10 brothels). Teepees dotted the landscape where the CVS pharmacy now stands. Dirt streets. Few brick buildings. Mormons pulling their few remaining possessions in small carts as they rested and worshipped in their primitive tabernacle. A lonely American flag on the horizon (then with only 30 stars) marks the beginning of Fairview Cemetery. The first home to have running water would not be built for over a decade. Indian Creek, today controlled by concrete walls, flows wildly, interrupted only once by a rudimentary sawmill. The bluffs are steep, green and largely clear of trees—just as the pioneers found them; just as the Natives Americans remembered them.
A large painting now in the care of the Historic General Dodge House confirms all this, thanks to a man we remember today as the artist who captured the earliest images of our western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
The year is 1853. A young man, George Simons, with deep blue eyes red hair, makes his way across an untamed Iowa to a small Mormon settlement named Kanesville, which the locals rename Council Bluffs later that same year.
Simons is employed by a young railroad surveyor, Grenville Mellon Dodge as a cook for the crew. He remains in Dodge’s employ for some time, cooking for a living and sketching in his free time. When the Civil War breaks out, Simon joins the 29th Iowa volunteers, eventually marching all the way to New Orleans. Simons recorded the horrors of war in his diary: “During the battle the soldiers were forced to drink water from the mud holes among the slain which was actually stained with the blood of the dead rebbles [sic].” He took a stab at poetry and discovered religion. “Kind reader.” he wrote, “The Lord will answer prayers. I know he will, because he has answered mine.”
After the war, Simons returns to his adopted home of Council Bluffs, sketching and drawing for nearly the rest of his life. His final days are spent in Long Beach, California, where he is buried.
Simons was born in Canada, or maybe Illinois, in 1834. The call that brought him hundreds of miles to Iowa echoes the call heeded by many others — opportunity. The eastern United States was filling up and young men like Simons and Dodge would “go west,” as Horace Greeley would famously advise a decade later.
In 1853, when Simons first saw this primeval porto-urban scene, Council Bluffs was the most civilized village north of St. Joseph, Missouri. And it would be another year before its citizens would map out the street and lot grid for Omaha City. (That’s right, for all the trouble Omaha gives Council Bluffs today, we laid out Omaha’s first streets.)
Here in Council Bluffs we are rich in early eyewitness folk art thanks to Simons. The Historic General Dodge House possesses over one-third of Simons’ surviving oil paintings in addition to a late 19th-century set of copies of his sketches. The Council Bluffs Public Library has nearly 50 original pencil sketches in its care. Best of all, our recently minted multi-million Arts & Culture Center (PACE) has brought together both collections for a monumental display, which premiered just days ago. The last time so many of Simons’ works were displayed together for the public to appreciate was in 1961. (Prior to that, Simons landscapes inspired Grant Wood’s murals in the Chieftain hotel.) The current exhibition at PACE is significant for regional history and folk art lovers.
Simons’ many surviving paintings and sketches depict compelling scenes: the first official delivery of mail to Omaha (with the fledging city in the background), Dodge’s homestead in Elkhorn, Nebraska (hostile Native Americans forced him to abandon it), steamships powering up the Missouri (the best way to travel in that day), Dodge’s first Council Bluffs home on Pierce Street (the “red light” district), NP Dodge’s first real estate office (still doing business today), and Mormons on their long journey to Salt Lake City.
Sadly, the painting considered his masterpiece has been missing since the late 1920s. We know that Simons painted scenes of the journey from Council Bluffs to Denver City on over 10,000 square feet of canvas. He was very proud of this work eagerly displaying it whenever he could. Perhaps this lost masterpiece lies in some attic or basement, just waiting to be discovered.
Fortunately, the vast majority of Simons’ work survives and awaits your appreciation of his artistic legacy and our shared heritage. Visit our new and magnificent PACE center and let Simons’ talent transport you back in time. Same place, different day. Few cities bearing the historical significance of Council Bluffs can lay claim to such a visually stunning heritage. For us, here in the Bluffs, the past is only a brush stroke away.
