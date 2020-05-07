Pottawattamie County reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, two Council Bluffs residents and an Oakland resident.
There have been 72 confirmed cases in the county. Of those, two have died after contracting the disease caused by coronavirus, 31 individuals have recovered, 38 are self-isolating at home and one is hospitalized, according to Pottawattamie County Health.
The individuals — a man and two women — connected to the three new cases were tested for COVID-19 between May 4 and May 5. One of the individuals has pre-existing conditions, and all three had contact with an existing case, the department said. All three are self-isolating at home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case, saying a part of contact tracing is assessing risk to the general public.
"If there is not a risk to the general public, public health will communicate directly with the specific contacts identified in the investigation. If and when a risk to the general public is identified, public health will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take," the department said in a release.
Iowa reported 655 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to at least 11,059. There have been 231 deaths from the disease in the state.
Of the state's positive cases, 4,266 have recovered, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, which has been revamped to provide more timely information. Gov. Kim Reynolds said during a livestreamed press conference on Thursday that the numbers will now be as of 11:59 p.m. the previous day. The site had previously updated with the numbers as of 10 a.m. the previous day.
Pottawattamie County Public Health officials emphasized guidance on precautions against COVID-19: "Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home."
Iowans are encouraged to go to www.testIowa.com and complete the assessment. TestIowa is an initiative designed to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing in Iowa.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines. Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
