2211 S. 10th Street
Clarice Summerfeldt
This simple, American folk house is typical of those built in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Homes like this were usually built along railroad lines so mass-produced materials could be shipped from other parts of the country and houses could be built inexpensively (McAlister’s “Field Guide to American Houses).
Clarice Sommerfeldt lived here for more than 40 years — from the time of her marriage to John Sommerfeldt in 1945, after his death in 1972, until she moved to Casper, Wyoming, in 1986 to be near her daughter Mary. She died there in 1989.
At age 76, while attending an Elder Care program at Mercy Hospital, Clarice partnered with Jackie Sukup — an Iowa Western Community College student who was taking a writing course — to create a short story describing her growing-up years in the hills around Glenwood. Today’s column is composed of excerpts from their story, “Yellow Violets”, written nearly 35 years ago:
I was born November 19, 1910, in St. Mary Township, Mills County, Iowa, which is where the town of the same name was located. The town of St. Mary flourished on the Iowa side of the Missouri River about three miles south of Bellevue, Nebraska. The town of St. Mary was founded by Peter Sarpy and several other men in 1836. St. Mary was a thriving town, second only to Glenwood in importance and size. St. Mary died in the muddy, swirling flood waters of the Missouri River, and by 1880 St. Mary was nothing but a memory to those who had once lived there.
To escape the seasonal flooding of the Missouri River, my parents left the bottom land when I was quite small and moved back into the hills around Folsom, Iowa. The hollow in which we lived was called Lime Kiln Hollow and was my home until after I was married.
In the time I was growing up, Folsom was a thriving little community. An active commercial center, it served as a major shipping center for garden produce. Farmers would drive farm wagons loaded with onions, watermelons and pumpkins, etc., to the railroad station in Folsom where they would be met by buyers from Kansas City.
Apples, another crop grown in the hills near Folsom, were also shipped to Kansas City. It wasn’t long, though, before someone thought they could receive more money from growing corn. So, farmers cut down all the trees and planted corn in the hills where the apple trees once stood. In those days, farmers didn’t understand about soil conservation so when the rains came, deep ravines washed down the hillsides leaving the newly-planted corn fields in ruins. This was so discouraging to farmers that many gave up trying to farm the hills and the land was allowed to revert back to the wild.
Before 1896, the village of Folsom was called Henton Station after F.M. Henton by whose farm home the county’s first railroad, the Council Bluffs, St. Joseph and Kansas City line ran. But after Grover Cleveland was elected President in 1896, the citizens of Folsom, out of loyalty to the new President, voted to name their village Folsom in honor of Mrs. Cleveland’s maiden name.
When I was a young girl, young men who wanted to learn telegraphy came to the Folsom Depot to be trained by the stationmaster. Folsom, at the time, was the main rail center between Council Bluffs and Kansas City. Everything in those days was shipped either by rail or horse drawn freight wagons.
My father, Harvey Bailey, worked as a section laborer on the railroad tracks from Folsom to Island Park which was about eight miles north of Folsom.
When I was about 13 years old, the owner of the general store in Folsom asked my father if I could work for him in his store. My father said “yes”, so I went to work. It was a lot different working in a store then. For one thing, the farmers would sell their cream and eggs to the store. It was one of my jobs to test the cream for the butterfat content and to candle the eggs to be sure they were fresh. The cream, which was always sour, was loaded on the train and shipped to Herd Creamery, which was located in the south end of Council Bluffs. Although Herd Creamery made some ice cream, the sour cream was always used in making butter.
Another difference is flour and sugar were sold in 100-pound sacks. Also, the stores of my day were general stores that sold a little bit of everything. There were gas pumps in front of the store and if anyone needed gas, I would have to pump it for them. Every morning, bread was shipped in on the train from a bakery in Council Bluffs.
The Folsom store building was getting old and in need of repair, so one day Mr. Fitzgibbons decided to build a new store. Soon, a fancy new stucco-sided store stood proudly beside the old one. We all marveled at this fancy-looking new store. Well, it wasn’t fancy-looking for very long because vibrations from the very first train caused the plaster stucco to crack and fall off, exposing the tin sides underneath.
Although I didn’t work every day at the store — I only worked when Mr. Fitzgibbons needed me — I managed to save enough money to buy myself a new dress. Money was scarce when I was growing up, and I had very few new dresses. I suppose that is why the memory of being able to buy myself a new dress brings me such pleasure even today.
Oh, yes, I forgot to tell you the main reason Mr. Fitzgibbons asked my father if I could work for him. The reason — I was an expert shot. The first day on the job, Mr. Fitzgibbons showed me where he kept a revolver hidden under the counter. “Don’t you be afraid to use this if you need to,” he instructed; “I’ll back you up a hundred percent.”
In those days, there really were a lot of unsavory characters around. I was always thankful I never had to point that revolver at a fellow human being.
Even though Folsom continued to have a store until after World War II, the population at that time had dwindled. The only thing that carries the name of Folsom today is a shallow slough left by an early channel of the Missouri River. It is known as Folsom Lake. This lake is a haven each spring and fall to flocks of migrating ducks and geese that pass over this area.
As I said, I lived in Lime Kiln Hollow which was just up the road a couple of miles from Folsom. Lime Kiln Hollow was named for the kiln in which the lime (which was taken from the hills in the area) was baked. After the lime was cooked or baked in this big kiln, it was used in the making of plaster. Hardwood was needed to keep the fire in the kiln burning for long periods of time at the right temperature. Since dogwood was readily available and is a hardwood, dogwood was the main source of fuel for the kiln. Thus, the dogwood was pretty well cleaned out of the hills where even today a flowering dogwood is a rare sight in the spring.
As a child growing up in Lime Kiln Hollow, I was taught by my mother the names of the many trees, flowers and animals that shared the hollow with us. (Sarvis berry trees, wild blackberries, wild gooseberry, skunk willow, jack-in-the- pulpit, wild onion, beautiful wildflowers — blue bells, lavender, sweet William, Dutchman’s breeches, columbine and the rare yellow violets).
It was also from my mother that I first learned about hunting. Although my father hunted, it was mainly my mother’s responsibility to hunt the squirrels and rabbits that supplemented our diet. I would tag along as she tramped the hills searching for small game. I constantly pestered her about letting me shoot the rifle. Finally, one day when we were out hunting — I must have been about seven or eight — she handed me the rifle.
“See that young rabbit sitting there in the brush,” she said. “We need the meat for supper but we can’t afford to waste shells because shells cost money.” With those instructions ringing in my ears, I shot my first rabbit. From that day on I did most of the hunting for our table. Neither my mother nor I ever hunted for the thrill of killing; we hunted for food and never shot more than we needed at one time. The only exception to this rule was when we would have to shoot predators such as foxes, coyotes, or wolves that would attack and kill our livestock and chickens.
For instance, one day when I was gone, my mother heard a terrible ruckus coming from the chicken house. Thinking a fox was getting her chickens, she grabbed the rifle and ran for the henhouse with Buster, out bobtailed bulldog, running ahead of her. Before she had a chance to fire, Buster and the animal, which turned out to be a big, grey timber wolf, were locked in mortal combat. Afraid of hitting Buster, she had to wait until she had a clear shot at the timber wolf’s head.
Finally, she was able to shoot but, even after the wolf was dead, Buster’s and the wolf’s jaws remained locked together. After Mother had used the rifle barrel to pry them apart and had washed up Buster’s torn muzzle, she managed to get the wolf into a big burlap sack. By using the burlap sack, she was able to drag the wolf to the store at Folsom. As soon as the storeowner saw the wolf, he locked the store. “Hurry, come on,” he shouted at his wife. “We have to take Clara to Glenwood!”
There was a bounty on wolves at that time and as soon as Mother got to Glenwood, she turned the wolf over to the authorities at the Courthouse and pocketed the twenty dollar bounty which was a lot of money in those days.
When I was old enough, I started to school at Gowans School No. 2 where I attended through the eighth grade. I lived about a half mile from the school which was located near Pony Creek.
Pony Creek is also where my grandfather, Freelove Turner, had his farm. Grandfather Turner was one of the earlier settlers in Mills County, Iowa, migrating to this country from Lincolnshire, England, at the age of 12.
As a young man, Grandfather Turner fought in the Civil War, serving with Nebraska’s Company E. Iowa, at that time, was mostly timber, so Grandfather Turner and his horse “Ole Sin” crossed the Missouri River and joined the Army in Nebraska. While serving in the army, Ole Sin got used to music and, after he and grandfather came home, he would prance every time he heard a band.
For a time, Grandfather Turner and his brothers cut cord wood at Traders Point, Iowa, for the steamboats that would stop there to refuel during their trips on the Missouri River. This was before Traders Point, located across the river from Bellevue, Nebraska, was destroyed by Missouri River floodwaters.
It was during this time grandfather Turner went back to England for a visit. He didn’t stay as long as he had planned because he got so homesick for the Iowa hills overlooking the Missouri River that he had to return home.
After his return, he and Peter Sarpy, along with several other men, plotted out what is now the city of Bellevue, about eight miles south of Peter Sarpy’s fur trading post which also was called Bellevue.
Peter Sarpy, a French fur trader from St. Louis, married Anne Turner, my Grandfather Turner’s sister. History book authors never mention her by name, preferring instead to write about Nicomi, the Iowa Indian woman who managed Sarpy’s fur trading post at Bellevue.
Nicomi (whose name means “voice of the waters” and who was the Indian maiden immortalized in Longfellow’s poem “Hiawatha”) was the wife of Dr. John Gale, an army doctor from Boston. When Dr. Gale was ordered back to Boston, he realized he couldn’t take her or their two children back with him as the Boston society would have ostracized them. He asked his friend, Peter Sarpy, to look after Nicomi and her children, which is how Nicomi came to be at Peter Sarpy’s trading post. Peter Sarpy and his wife, Anne, lived in St. Mary, Iowa, which was across the Missouri River from Bellevue.
In 1880, my grandmother Turner, Elizabeth Ellen, and her 12-year-old son, George, became very ill and died within days of each other. Grandmother’s brother, George Gowens, who came to visit her while she was ill, also became ill, dying a short time later. Although typhoid fever was suspected as being the cause of their deaths, it was never proven. All three are buried at the Gowens/Turner Cemetery located at the head of the Pony Creek dam near Glenwood.
