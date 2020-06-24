Adam Van Osdel with the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center chats about the Nelson Gallery's latest exhibit, "Council Bluffs History Through Art: The Works of Grant Wood and George Simons," as well as precautions the facility is taking to keep visitors safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.