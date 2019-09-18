Join the staff of the Hitchcock Nature Center for a unique butterfly program at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 to learn more about the beautiful butterflies that call Hitchcock Nature Center home.
This series of programs is presented by Jason Andersen, wildlife biologist with Pheasants Forever. Each program session will begin with an informative presentation on active butterfly species, helpful tips on the habitats these species will be found in, then a guided field session as attendees head outdoors to spot these beautiful insects.
This program is being presented as part of Hitchcock’s adult education programming. Participants must be 14 or older to attend.
Please note, this program will include pedestrian travel over uneven surfaces in Iowa’s Loess Hills at Hitchcock Nature Center. Travel may be physically strenuous, please be prepared.
Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and wear appropriate shoes for hiking. Water bottles, sunblock and insect repellent are recommended. Attendees may also wish to bring binoculars if they have them.
The cost for this event is $10 per person and includes program materials and park admission. Proceeds from these programs will be used to purchase butterfly binoculars for HNC visitor.
Pre-registration is required as space is limited, visit pottcoconservation.com to register online. For questions not answered online, call 712-545-3283. Reservations will not be taken over the phone.
This event is not pet friendly; please leave dogs at home. Service animals are always welcome. The program will be held weather permitting.
