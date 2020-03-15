Join the staff at Hitchcock Nature Center on April 11, at 9 a.m. for the April session of a new 2020 programming series, “A Land Ethic Workshop.”
Join instructor Ron Cisar as the Hitchcock Nature Center celebrates the life and legacy of famous naturalist and philosopher Aldo Leopold.
The April 11 session will focus on Leopold’s essay “Bur Oak” from his classic work “A Sand County Almanac” and will feature guest speaker Mary Garabrandt, associate professor emeritus with Iowa Western Community College.
Participants in this session will learn to identify and recognize species of spring wildflowers common in the Loess Hills as they enjoy a guided hike with an area expert. Participants will also learn more about common natural signs and occurrences that can be expected during the month of April.
The cost is $15 per person per individual session, or, participants may register for the entire 10-session season at the discounted price of $75. Register online at pottcoconservation.com.
This program is intended for participants age 14 and older with an interest in the natural world.
Programs are from 9 a.m. to noon and occur monthly, March through December and are held at Hitchcock Nature Center.
