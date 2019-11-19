All trails at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek will be closed to hikers and park visitors Dec. 7-11 during shotgun season.
During this time only pre-registered hunters will be permitted access to the trails network.
The Loess Hills Lodge exhibit gallery, observation tower and deck, playground and campground will all be open regular business hours during this time.
For more information, call 712-545-3283.
