Celebrate autumn in Iowa at Hitchcock Nature Center during the center’s Fall Festival from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 19.
This fun family event will feature a guided mystery hike, family games and treats. Don’t forget to wear costumes and head to the campground for some trick or treating.
Cost is $3 per person. Children age 5 and younger are free and do not need a reservation to attend. This fee includes park admission.
Pre-registration is required for this event by Oct. 16 as space is limited, visit pottcoconservation.com to register online. For questions not answered online please call 712-545-3283. Registrations will not be taken over the phone. This event will be held outside and will involve travel over uneven surfaces. Please dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear. Please meet at the Loess Hills Lodge. The event will be held weather permitting.
While this event is family friendly, it is not pet friendly, please leave canine friends at home. Service animals are always welcome.
