Take in the scenery of the Loess Hills as you run through woodlands, valleys and prairies during the annual Hitchcock Nature Center HawkWatch 5K Trail Run and Walk. This all-ages race is the perfect way to enjoy an autumn morning at the park.
Race check in will begin at 7:00 a.m. at the Loess Hills Lodge and the race will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct 5.
Pre-registration is recommended for this event, visit www.pottcoconservation.com to register online. Cost is $25 per person for advance registrations made through Sept. 23. After Sept. 23, registration will be $30 per person.
Participants who register on or before Sept. 23 will be guaranteed a commemorative race shirt in the size of their choice. Late or same day registrations may not receive a shirt so register early.
Participants will also receive post-race snacks and beverages. Trophies will be awarded to the top overall times in both men’s and women’s. The top runners in each age group will also receive an award.
Proceeds from this race will support the nationally recognized Hitchcock HawkWatch program.
Please contact Ranger Chad Kunze by email for more information, chad.kunze@pottcounty-ia.gov or call 712-545-3283. The run-walk will be held weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.