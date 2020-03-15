Join the staff at Hitchcock Nature Center at 3 p.m. April 18 for an all-ages, hands-on, family workshop and discover the world of pollinators.
Learn simple steps to help you start your own pollinator garden, sample area honey, craft your own upcycled bee hotel and explore the pollinator habitat at Hitchcock Nature Center during a guided hike.
Cost for this event is $5 per person, children age 3 and under are free. This fee includes admission to the park, all programming and program materials.
Online pre-registration is required by April 13, as space and supplies will be limited. Walk-in participants may not be admitted.
Visit pottcoconservation.com to register online. For questions not answered online please call 712-545-3283. registrations will not be taken over the phone.
Please meet at the Loess Hills Lodge, weather permitting. This event is not pet friendly. Service animals are always welcome.
