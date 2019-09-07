Join staff at Hitchcock Nature Center on Sept. 17, for the final Hitch Hike of the 2019 season. This hike will begin at 6 p.m. and is the most challenging hike of the series.
Head out to the westernmost section of the park along the famed Westridge Trail to our final destination, a scenic overlook with an astounding view of the Missouri River. All experience levels are welcome but this 2.5 mile hike will include traversing steep terrain.
Join us the third Tuesday of the month through September for a hike through five different sections of the park. Each hike is led by Hitchcock Nature Center staff and will focus on the changing views of the park, highlight seasonal plants, look for resident wildlife and discuss our important land stewardship mission.
The public is invited to attend all the hikes in this series. They are designed to introduce visitors to Hitchcock Nature Center as well as the Loess Hills. The series will start with a more moderate trail and work towards a healthy, invigorating 2.5 mile hike by the end of the series in September.
Water bottles, bug spray and sunblock are all recommended Please dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear.
Well-behaved dogs are permitted to accompany their owners, but they must be leashed at all times. You must pick up and remove their waste, and you may be asked to remain toward the rear of the group if there is a large number of participants. This is an educational program, and disruptive pets may be asked to leave the group.
Pre-registration is not required for this event. Attendees must purchase a $3 per vehicle daily entrance pass or have a membership to the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation to attend this program. Daily passes may be purchased with exact change or check at the front gate and may be purchased the day of the event.
Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation memberships start at $20 and may be purchased from staff at any of our parks or at the Loess Hills Lodge at Hitchcock Nature Center during regular business hours. Memberships may also be purchased online in advance at pottawattamieconservationfoundation.com.
There is no additional fee to attend this program, free will donations are encouraged and will support continued programming opportunities in Pottawattamie County. The event will be held weather permitting.
