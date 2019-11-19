Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek will host an informative local history program at 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Join local experts Glenn Pollock and Larry Grill as they recount the 1820 expedition of Steven Watts Kearny and Andrew Talcott through Iowa.
In 1820, 32 people, eight mules, and seven horses traveled from Fort Atkinson to what is now Minneapolis, Minnesota. This presentation will trace their journey through Iowa using the journal writings of Kearny and Talcott. Hear stories of survival and discovery and learn more about the plant and animal species they encountered during their travels.
Cost for this event is $3 per person and includes admission to the park, all programming and refreshments. Pre-registration is requested as refreshments will be served, visit pottcoconservation.com to register online.
This program is being presented as part of our adult education programming; we ask that participants be age 12 and over please. For questions not answered online, call 712-545-3283. Registrations will not be taken over the phone.
Meet at the Loess Hills Lodge. The event will be held weather permitting.
While this event is adult friendly, it is not pet friendly. Service animals are always welcome.
