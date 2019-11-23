A Council Bluffs resident escaped unharmed after a house fire caused by a man “using a propane stove to dry his clothes,” according to a fire department official.
The fire occurred Thursday night at a home at Fourth Avenue and South 16th Street.
The stove was in the basement, and flames quickly traveled up the wall to the attic, according to the Council Bluffs Fire Department report. It was unclear what had initially caught fire.
The department was called to the scene by a neighbor at 9:12 p.m.
“There was one occupant at the time and he was outside when our crew got there,” Fire Marshall Alex Ford said.
After arriving at the scene the fire department determined there was a hoarding situation inside the house, so they used a defensive tactic by fighting the fire from the outside.
“When you get houses like that, where there’s a hoarding situation and they go defensive on it, those (fires) are sometimes pretty stubborn,” Ford said.
The fire was extinguished around midnight, according to the department. The house was pronounced a total loss due to damage.
