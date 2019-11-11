NOVEMBER
14: Hometown Holiday Open House — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 115 E. Main St., Clarinda. Holiday open house around Clarinda. For more information, go online to clarinda.org.
16: Southwest Iowa Classic Toy Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Page County Fairgrounds — Wibholm Hall, 200 S. Sixth St., Clarinda. Classic toy show.
16: Santa’s Arrival and Kick Off Event — 4:30 to 8 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 2901 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs. It’s that time of year again for Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops. Santa’s arrival will happen at 5 p.m., then kids can join him for photos. Participants will receive one free 4x6 photo per pass. Ahead of Santa’s arrival to receive a free cookie and some hot chocolate. There will be squeezable-stress Santas to give away at random. A drawing for adults will be held every half hour starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 7:30; prizes include $25 gift cards and a roll-up blanket. For more information, go online to basspro.com.
There will be a free Santa stocking as a craft starting at 6 p.m. while supplies last.
17: CDC Annual Holiday Open House and Recipe Walk — Noon to 4 p.m., Uptown Denison, 1305 Broadway, Denison. The recipe walk starts at the Donna Reed Theatre in the lobby area. The “Jolly Jackpot” holiday promotion will also be kicked off.
20: Kids Can Make Christmas Presents — 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Shenandoah Public Library, 201 S. Elm St., Shenandoah. Kids can make Christmas presents for family and friends. Try a couple of different projects and wrapping.
21: Winterfest in Bayliss Park — 5:30 to 8 p.m., Bayliss Park, Pearl Street and Willow Avenue, downtown Council Bluffs. Winterfest activities include the Bayliss Park holiday lighting ceremony, Santa’s workshop, food trucks, makers village, outdoor holiday movie, live reindeer, face painting, balloon art, crafts, carolers, cocoa, and more.
23: Holiday Cooking Event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 2901 Bass Pro Drive, Council Bluffs. Bass Pro will hold the following holiday seminars and samples: 10 a.m., Holiday Pancakes — Bring the kids to decorate and sample pancakes. Staff will hand out a cookie-cutter tin at the end of the pancake demonstration; 11:30 a.m., Smoking Made Easy — Get some meat smoking tips and techniques for the holiday season; 1 p.m., Turkey Frying — Learn how to fry a tasty holiday turkey. The first 25 customers to the 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. seminars will receive a wooden coaster set. At the end of each seminar, guests will receive a chance to win a 60-can cooler. Must be present to win.
24: Clarinda Sings — Clarinda High School Auditorium, 100 N. Cardinal Drive, Clarinda. The Clarinda Sings concert is sponsored by the Clarinda Foundation as an annual fundraiser to assist with Foundation philanthropic activities.
28: YMCA Turkey Trot Run/Walk — 9 to 11 a.m., Stir Concert Cove parking lot, 1 Harrah’s Blvd., Council Bluffs. The YMCA hosts a free 5K/1-mile run/walk on Thanksgiving morning. This is a free community run that helps support the Micah House food pantry by donating canned food items that morning. There will be music, hot chocolate, and fun! Bring the entire family, and dress like a turkey for prizes. This is a non-timed event.
29: 27th Annual Christmas Parade — 6 to 7 p.m., downtown square, 115 E. Main St., Clarinda. This year’s theme is “The Colors of Christmas.” Celebrate the start of the Christmas season with the Clarinda community. The lighted Christmas parade became a community tradition in 1993, two years after the Dec. 11, 1991, fire at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda. The emphasis of the event has remained on thanking the area fire departments that helped successfully battle that blaze, so fire trucks are given a place of honor following the color guard unit. The Christmas parade is co-sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Kiwanis Club. Each year, a different theme is given so participants can show their imagination and do different things with their floats. After the parade children are able to visit Santa Claus at the Santa House located on the lawn of Page County Courthouse.
29: Weihnachtsfest — 5 to 9 p.m., along Main Street, Manning. Celebrate Weihnachtsfest in Manning. The event features a lighted parade on Main Street, the arrival of Santa Claus, food, live music and kids activities.
29 & 30: Holiday Kickoff — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Historic downtown Red Oak, 307 E. Reed St., Red Oak. Annual kick-off to a weekend of holiday festivities in Red Oak. For a full schedule and more information, go online to chamber.redoakiowa.com.
29 & 30: Julesfest — Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton. Julefest in the Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton celebrating the opening of the Christmas season in 24 different locations. For more information, go online to danishvillages.com.
30: Sensory Friendly Holiday Workshop — 1 to 3 p.m., Greater Shenandoah Historical Society, 800 W. Sheridan Ave., Shenandoah. A sensory-friendly event free to families supporting someone on the Autism Spectrum or who have a Sensory Processing Disorder. There will be a sensory-friendly Santa to get a picture with, cookie decorating, face painting, and fun games. Resources will also be available to take home. Please RSVP so there are enough treats and gifts for every child. Email swiautism@gmail.com.
30: Holiday Downtown Lighting Ceremony — Downtown square, 612 Court St., Harlan. Small business holiday shopping. Downtown tree and holiday lighting with Santa, hayrack rides, hot chocolate and Santa’s workshop.
30: Christmas at the Orchard: Lighting Ceremony — 4 to 9 p.m., Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs. See the lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Take your own free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Warm up inside with hot apple cider, mulled wine and cider, chili, or soup. For more information, go online to facebook.com and search “Christmas at the Orchard.”
