Celebrate the holiday season and attend a fun event happening in Council Bluffs, Omaha or southwest Iowa. Listed are eight events happening this weekend.
Check out a gingerbread festival
When: Now through Sunday
Where: Ramada Inn, 3321 S. 72nd St. in Omaha. The event will host gingerbread displays and holiday performances. There is no admission fee. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. More.
Visit Santa’s Wonderland
When: Now through Dec. 24.
Where: Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shop will host a Santa’s Wonderland now through Dec. 24. The event will include free crafts, games, activities and visits and photos with Santa. A Bass Pass is required for a free photo with Santa. There is no admission to enjoy the fun. Cabela’s is located at 12703 Westport Parkway in La Vista. Bass Pro Shops is located at 2901 Bass Pro Drive in Council Bluffs.
Attend Christmas With The Nelsons
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road, Council Bluffs. “Christmas With The Nelsons” tells the story of three family Christmases in the lives of America’s Favorite Family: The Nelsons. Not merely a rock concert with a few holiday songs thrown in, “Christmas with the Nelsons” delivers Christmas classics the Nelson Family way. Interweaving quick humor, soaring sibling vocals, and state of the art big screen video, Matthew and Gunnar’s completely new show will take you on a sleigh ride through time. For more information and ticket prices, go online to artscenter.iwcc.edu.
Visit Santa
When: Saturday 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: Hy-Vee at 2323 W. Broadway, take pictures with Santa. A knee high breakfast will also be served for children for $3.99 each.
Check out an Ugly Sweater event
When: Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Danish Villages, Elk Horn. New event to the Danish Villages. Ugly Sweater contest, style show, entertainment, sock hop, Ugly sweater cookie decorating and merchant specials. For more information and times, go online to danishvillages.com.
Visit the Santa House
When: Dec. 14 & 21 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Downtown square, 115 E. Main St., Clarinda. Sponsored by the Clarinda Lion’s Club.
Attend Christmas at the Orchard
Where: Saturday 4 to 9 p.m.
Where: Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, 19475 225th St., Council Bluffs. Take your own free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Warm up inside with hot apple cider, mulled wine and cider, chili, or soup. For more information, go online to facebook.com and search “Christmas at the Orchard.”
Buy stuff at the annual Everything Must Go December Craft and Vendor Fair
When: Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Community Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., Council Bluffs. Christmas is here, and it’s time to get shopping for some amazing goodies and gifts for all of your loved ones. They will have more than 70 vendors, food, and prizes. Free admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.