For the next four days, Neola is going to see a lot of peace, love and Hoo Doo.

The 73rd annual Hoo Doo Days begins today, celebrating the theme “peace, love and Hoo Doo.”

“This (theme) was fun, and it also coordinated with the 50th anniversary of Woodstock,” said Bobbi Munch, a member of the event committee. “I’ve seen lots of tie dye and peace signs.”

Hoo Doo Days began in 1946 to celebrate WWII soldiers returning home. This year, Neola is adding to the list of activities. For example, the beer garden will open for three days instead of one.

New events include the community water fight, Hoo Doo Hustle 5K and the beard and hot wing competitions Sunday.

Nearly 2,000 water balloons will be readied for the community water fight on Sunday.

“We’re asking community members to bring water guns and there will be an obstacle course set up,” Munch said.

Munch said annual events like the parade are highly anticipated.

“I think the Hoo Doo parade is one of the best parades around and it has lots of fire trucks, candy, cool cars and horses,” she said.

An estimated 5,000 people are expected to attend Hoo Doo Days Monday for the parade.

“You don’t have to be from the area,” said Munch. “We welcome anyone to come.”

Friday:

6 p.m. — Yoga on the green

7 to 9 p.m. — Ice cream social

Sunset — Outdoor movie (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971)

Saturday:

8 to 11 a.m. — Teen dance

9 a.m. — 3 on 3 basketball

9 a.m. — Bike ride

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Vendor fair

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Beer garden

6 to 9 p.m. — Live music by the Humdingers

Sunday:

8 a.m. to noon — Pancake breakfast

9 a.m. — Hoo Doo Hustle 5K run

9 a.m. — Softball tournament

11 a.m. — Volleyball tournament

11 a.m. — Kiddie tractor pull

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Sidewalk chalk

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Beer garden

Noon — Kiddie water wars

Noon to 2 p.m. — Community water fight

2 to 3:30 p.m. — Scavenger hunt

4 p.m. — Beard and hot wing competitions

5 to 7 p.m. — Firemen dinner

8 p.m. to midnight — Adult dance

Monday:

11 a.m. — Hoo Doo parade

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Beer garden

Noon — Car show

Noon to 4 p.m. — Carnival

Noon to 4 p.m. — Food vendors

2 to 4 p.m. — Bingo

4 to 6 p.m. — Polka Police music

