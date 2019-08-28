The fifth installment of the 2019 speaker series will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 14, at Hitchcock Nature Center.
Jennifer Hopwood, senior pollinator conservation specialist with Xerces, will speak about the monarch butterfly, conservation efforts and research.
The 2019 Speaker Series is a programming series designed for teens and adults to learn from and interact with various authorities in the fields of conservation and environmental science.
Programs are free with paid park admission and will be held at Hitchcock Nature Center on the second Saturday of the month, May through October. Each program will begin at 4 p.m. and will last one hour with a chance to meet with the speaker following the presentation.
This program is being presented as part of the adult educational programming, and participants must be age 14 and older. Space is limited and pre-registration is required to attend these events.
Go online to pottcoconservation.com for more information and to register online. For questions not answered online, call 712-545-3283. Registration will not be taken over the phone.
These events are not pet friendly. Service animals are always welcome. Sessions are held weather permitting.
The 2019 programs are sponsored by the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation.
Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.