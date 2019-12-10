LOGAN — A missed hunting shot hit a house and a Logan man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg while hunting Sunday.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers were notified about a property damage incident in Logan and later determined a hunter in hunting party was shot during a deer drive.
Chase Maguire, 18, of Logan, was shooting at a deer over a hilltop with a .450 Bushmaster when he missed the deer hitting a house in the distance, the DNR said Tuesday.
Within the same group, Craig Brenden, 38, of Logan, was shot in the lower leg by another member of his hunting party. While the hunter was shooting a deer that had been wounded by another hunter of the party, Brenden was wounded, the DNR said in a statement. Investigators are still trying to determine which hunter fired the shot that hit Brenden.
Brenden was transported to a local hospital and then air lifted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.
The investigation into this incident is on-going and no charges have been filed at this time.
