Iowa Department of Transportation

The Interstate 29 northbound to I-80 eastbound exit is closing today, Aug. 7, through late fall.

Traffic will be detoured to use the U.S. 275/IA 92 exit (Exit 47), where they will go through the signalized intersection and use the new detour to I-80 eastbound.

I-29 northbound to I-80 westbound will remain the same.

