The I-29 northbound to I-80 eastbound exit closed Wednesday until late fall 2019.
Traffic will be detoured to use the U.S. 275/IA 92 exit (Exit 47), where they will go through the signalized intersection and use the new detour to I-80 eastbound.
I-29 northbound to I-80 westbound will remain the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.