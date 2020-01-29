The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is warning residents of deteriorating ice conditions on area lakes and ponds as temperatures look to rise even higher this weekend.
Department officials have been closely monitoring ice conditions in southwest Iowa following a “rollercoaster of temperatures lately.”
Bryan Hayes, a fisheries biologist with the Iowa DNR, was at Big Lake Park Friday to assist with a rainbow trout stocking. The event was supposed to happen the weekend prior, but warm weather in early January made for unsafe ice conditions. That very weekend, the area saw a cold snap that built up ice thickness; but the insulating effect of last week’s snow and warmer temperatures since then, including a forecast in the high 40s this upcoming weekend, are once again causing deterioration to occur.
“It’s kind of been a frustrating ice fishing season,” Hayes said. “It’s hard to forecast what the ice will be like as we head toward the 50 degree temperatures this weekend. We just want people to use common sense and be cautious heading out onto the ice.”
Fellow DNR officials echoed Hayes’ sentiments in a recent release.
“It is very important that anyone stepping foot on an iced-over lake is taking every necessary precaution, is aware of the weather conditions and pays attention to all posted signs and flags,” department Conservation Officer Bill Space said in the release. “We want everyone that comes out for a fun-filled day of memories to leave safely.”
The Department of Natural Resources said that the recommended minimum ice thickness for ice fishing is 4 inches. Ice 2 inches or thinner is unsafe and should be avoided. A minimum of 5 inches is required for snowmobiles or all-terrain vehicles, 8 to 12 inches is needed for cars or small pickup trucks and 12 to 15 inches of ice is needed for medium-sized trucks.
DNR Ice Safety Tips:
- No ice is 100% safe.
- Don’t go ice fishing alone. In case of an emergency, someone should be there to call for help if needed.
- Avoid off-colored snow or ice, as it is usually a sign of weakness.
- Ice is never uniform across an entire body of water, so check ice thickness in spots as you head farther out.
- New ice is stronger than old ice most of the time.
- Keep ice picks, about 50 feet of rope and a throwable flotation device packed for use in case of rescue.
Hayes said he knows how revered the sport of ice fishing is in the Midwest, but he said safety is always a top priority, especially during these “on-again, off-again seasons.”
More information can be found at iowadnr.gov.
