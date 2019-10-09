All three City Council incumbents moved forward to the November general election as a result of Tuesday’s primary election.
Incumbent Roger Sandau, who is seeking a second term on the council, led the voting with 1297 votes. Nate Watson, seeking a third term, was fifth in the voting with 786 votes; and incumbent Sharon White, who has served on the council for more than nine years, was sixth in the voting with 679 votes.
Newcomer Chad Hannan was second in the voting with 1,131 votes, and Deb Bass was third with 971 votes. Joe Disalvo, making his second attempt at a council seat, was fourth with 959 Votes.
Council Bluffs voters will pare the field of six who survived Tuesday’s primary election to three at the Nov. 5 city election.
“I think I’ve earned the respect of voters during my first term on the council,” Sandau said. “Over the last four years, you learn — you grow.”
He said that while the question of medians on West Broadway was a contentious issue, he does not believe Council Bluffs residents are “one-issue voters.”
“I plan on working even harder in the weeks leading to the November election,” Sandau said.
Hannan attributed his second-place finish to hard work.
“I think my community service speaks for itself,” he said. “I think it resonated with the community. This is just the beginning. I need to work even harder before Nov. 5.
Although she finished third in the voting, Bass said she was disappointed by the voter turnout Tuesday. Only 2,684 of the city’s 40,018 registered voters went to the polls Tuesday or voted by absentee ballot.
“I’ll be working hard for the next four weeks,” she said, “looking for new ways to get people interested in their community. I started early and attended over 80 meetings to learn as much as I could. I carefully thought about my slogan — ‘Working hard for Council Bluffs’ — and I plan to continue doing just that.”
Disalvo attributed his fourth-place finish in the primary to “hard work of friends and family. He said he tried to focus on water issues and the city’s infrastructure needs in the weeks leading up to the primary, and plans to continue focusing on those issues.
Asked if he thought the West Broadway median issue played a part in his fifth-place finish, Watson said he thinks certain individuals are using the medians as a divisive issue.
“What I will continue doing as long as voters will have me is, to the best of my ability, to represent all of the citizens of Council Bluffs and make decisions based on what appears to be in the best interests of this community,” he said.
White, who finished sixth in the voting, said she was in last place at the end of the primary four years ago, “and I won another term in the city election.”
Like Watson, she thought the medians might have played a role in the voting, “but there are always people who don’t like change.”
“There were people who didn’t like the revisions we made to rental inspections when we did that several years ago, but people are now saying it was a good thing,” White said. “I want to continue doing this job as long as voters want me.”
