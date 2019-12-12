A domesticated duck at Lake Manawa was saved by the Council Bluffs Fire Department Tuesday afternoon.
Four firefighters from Engine 51 used a boat, ice rescue gear and ice rescue tactics to make it to the bird, who appeared injured while swimming in the lake.
Council Bluffs Animal Control requested the fire department’s help between 2:30 and 3 p.m., when officers realized they couldn’t get to where the duck was in the water. The bird appeared to have a broken wing.
“With the ice, (Council Bluffs Animal Control) was unable to get to him and asked if we could help retrieve the duck,” Assistant Fire Chief Jim Wheat said.
A few primary feathers were sticking up oddly on the duck’s right wing. However, the bone structure looked like it was in tact and the duck was otherwise healthy, according to Barrett.
The duck will be taken to a rescue after it’s healed, said Galen Barrett, chief animal control officer for Council Bluffs.
“Without (the fire departments) assistance there was nothing we would’ve been able to do,” Barrett said. “We really appreciate the help of the fire department.”
The fire department shared the event on social media, saying this was “one way the department is full service” and that the department takes “customer service” seriously.
“Crews donned ice rescue suits and went for a swim,” the social media post stated. “They were able to rescue the friendly little guy who had a broken wing, he has been handed over to animal control.”
The department also warned the public that the ice on Lake Manawa was not safe to be on. According to Council Bluffs Animal Control, the ice was the biggest threat for the domesticated duck as well.
“They are not wild animals, they’re pets,” said Barrett.
The birds are domesticated so they don’t fly, or migrate Barrett said. He recommended anyone who no longer wants their pet duck to find a new owner or take them to the Midlands Humane Society.
At least one domesticated duck is released on a local lake around this time each year, Barrett said. Last year, three to five domesticated ducks were found on Big Lake.
“If there’s open water they’re typically OK, but those days are limited with our winters,” Barrett said.
