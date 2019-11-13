Sen. Chuck Grassley has internship opportunities for college-aged Iowans available in his Iowa and Washington, D.C. offices.
Iowa opportunities are available in Council Bluffs, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, Sioux City and Waterloo, according to a press release from the Republican senator’s office. The 2020 Washington spring internship program runs from Jan. 6 through May 22. Internships in Grassley’s Iowa offices are flexible and can often accommodate the demands of a student’s class and work schedules.
Washington interns assist staff members with administrative, legislative and communications work, including that of Grassley’s staff on the Senate Finance Committee, of which he is chairman. Iowa interns work with caseworkers to help Iowans with issues involving federal agencies, interact with constituents over the phone and in person and attend community and business meetings, the press release stated.
Grassley encourages young Iowans who are interested in learning more about the government to apply, according to his staff.
“Interning in a congressional office is a good way for college students and new graduates to learn more about the legislative branch of the federal government while gaining valuable experience,” he said. “Internships in my offices are available to students in many areas of study.”
In the release an Independence student named Grace said, “I received an invaluable educational experience from my internship, changing how I saw the political process.”
According to the press release, John of Oskaloosa said, “As a press intern, I shadowed Sen. Grassley while he gave honest, to-the-point answers to reporters’ questions. For a kid growing up in Iowa, following Sen. Grassley around to interviews was like sitting next to LeBron James at a postgame press conference.”
Applications are available on Grassley’s website at Grassley.senate.gov/students/internships.
For additional information and to submit internship applications, students should contact Joe Dillon at joe_dillon@grassley.senate.gov or call 202-224-3744.
