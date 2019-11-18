Construction crews will open new northbound Interstate 29 lanes in Council Bluffs this week, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
To prepare for these changes, temporary, daytime and overnight lane and ramp closures are needed. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider an alternate route, slow down and follow detours.
Monday, Nov. 18 changes:
- All eastbound I-80 traffic will be consolidated into one lane between southbound I-29 and Madison Avenue (Exit 5). Expect delays between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Single lane closures will be needed on westbound I-80 Express, west of the East System Interchange (Exit 4).
Tuesday, Nov. 19 changes:
- Alternating lane closures will be needed along northbound I-29 between U.S. 275/Iowa 92 (Exit 47) and South Expressway (Exit 49). Expect delays between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- U.S. 275/Iowa 92 ramp to northbound I-29 is expected to close at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday.
- Access to northbound I-29/westbound I-80 is expected to re-open at 6 a.m., Wednesday.
- Access to eastbound I-80 is expected to re-open at 3 p.m., Wednesday.
- Northbound I-29 traffic will shift to new, permanent pavement and a new ramp from northbound I-29 to westbound I-80 Express lanes will be opened.
Wednesday, Nov. 20 changes:
- The U.S. 275/Iowa 92 ramp to eastbound I-80 remains closed and is expected to re-open at 3 p.m., Wednesday.
- Alternating lane closures will be needed along northbound I-29, south of U.S. 275/Iowa 92 (Exit 47). Expect delays between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Alternating lane closures will be needed on eastbound I-80 between southbound I-29 and Madison Avenue (Exit 5). Expect delays between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Eastbound I-80 ramp to Madison Avenue will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Eastbound drivers will need to use an alternate route to access Madison Avenue.
- The new ramp from northbound I-29 to eastbound I-80 will be opened.
The latest traveler information is available anytime through the 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter at iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites; or download the free app to your mobile device.
