Forestry experts want to help landowners learn how to identify and remove invasive plants, in an effort to protect our native ecosystem.
Trees Forever, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service and local partners are coming together to provide an informative evening for landowners from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Fairmount Park in Council Bluffs.
“Invasive plants, such as Oriental bittersweet, are crowding out native species on our forests floor,” Trees Forever Field Coordinator Brad Riphagen said. “Since native plants provide more benefits for the environment than non-native plants, including better food and habitat for animals and pollinators, it’s important for us to keep invasive, non-native plants out of our forests and backyards.”
Forestry experts, including Iowa DNR Forester Lindsay Barney, will teach woodland owners how to identify, treat and remove invasive species.
The $10 registration fee covers a light meal and handouts. Register online at treesforever.org/backyardforest.
This event is possible thanks to a partnership between Trees Forever, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Forest Service.
