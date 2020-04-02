The Iowa Department of Public Health announced an additional 66 positive cases COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 614 positive cases. Two additional deaths were reported, both older adults between the ages of 61 and 80 from Linn County.
There were no new southwest Iowa cases listed. There have been a total of 8,054 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 66 individuals include:
• Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years
• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Woodbury County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on the Governor Kim Reynolds Facebook page.
