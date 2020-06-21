There’s a lot of history hiding in the darkened rooms of the former EQ School of Hair Design at 530 W. Broadway.
The 712 Initiative hopes to bring some of that to light as it lines up funding for a $5.3 million restoration of the building constructed in 1902-03 by Storz Brewing Co.
The brewing company purchased the property in 1901 and demolished the old Nonpareil building on the site in 1902, according to research notes from The 712 Initiative. The newspaper, which was founded on May 2, 1857 and originally leased space in an 1856 building on the site, had moved to 400 W. Broadway in December 1900.
While the beauty school was the structure’s most recent occupant, the anchor for most of its life was the Iowa Clothes Shop.
The men’s clothing store was founded in 1919 by Harry Cohen. Over the years, it shared the building with Storz and the brewery’s Blue Ribbon Saloon, Wilcox Flowers, Martin’s Drugs and later Eve’s Pastry Shop and Lane Brothers Pharmacy, as well as tenants of apartments above the stores.
The Nonpareil learned more about the business’s history during a tour of the building Wednesday with Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative; Patty Nogg, one of Cohen’s granddaughters; and Bob McClellan, who worked at the store from 1967 to 1993 and managed it during his last 13 years there.
As you walk in the front door, you still see remnants from EQ, including mirrors and a row of sinks for hair washing. Part way back, a staircase takes you down to the basement, which once held Iowa Clothes’ shoe department, offices, workrooms and more. McClellan remembered when a “giant” pair of overalls dangled from the railing above the stairs as part of a promotion.
Downstairs, an old store counter that was a staple in the once-bustling retail center now rests in a storeroom. Another room was where workers scrambled to get packages wrapped during the busy holiday season, and yet another once served as the business’s print shop, McClellan noted.
“We had a typesetter,” he said. “We made signs for the store.”
Employees used blocks and a paint roller to spread the news about the latest big sale to customers, McClellan said. The equipment has long since been removed.
Above the ground floor, crooked wooden stairs lead to room after room of storage shelves and clothes racks. End pieces on the wooden shelf units bear the signatures of dozens of former employees — including McClellan, who was able to find his scrawl in a couple different places.
On the top floor, some of the long-abandoned apartments still hold a stray sink, toilet or one of the fold-up Murphy beds they were furnished with. The beds were stored vertically in wooden cabinets to save space and were pulled down to sleep on.
Overhead, there was ample evidence of the extensive water damage that resulted from persistent leaks in the roof.
Nogg and her siblings, Judy and Richard, grew up in Council Bluffs and spent many hours in the family business — first playing and later working. When she was young, she liked to run around in the basement and look at the clothes in the storage areas. Eventually, the shoe department, which was also in the basement, became her favorite destination.
McClellan was young when he began his 26-year career at the store.
“I started as a high school student,” he said. “Iowa Clothes Shop hired many youth of the city to help them get a start in the business world.”
When McClellan got married, Cohen let him come in early and clean so he could work a few more hours, he said.
“Iowa Clothes (as it was later shortened to) was known for quality and service,” McClellan said. “We prided ourselves on sending men and boys with the proper fit and look. We carried clothing from work to formal for males from 4-year-olds to centenarians — everything from head to toe. We also carried bib overalls for infants. Harry Cohen loved to present the first pair of bibs to everyone’s baby son for free.”
Mostly, though, the store catered to males from school age on up, McClellan said.
“A big staple was work clothes,” he said.
That included dungarees — like bibs but just the bottom half — and painter pants, which were the same thing only white instead of denim, he explained.
Cohen was well known and well liked in the community, McClellan said.
“There wasn’t anyone in town who didn’t know Harry,” he said.
And Harry liked the community members, too, and treated them with generosity, Nogg said.
“After World War II, soldiers were coming back and needed a suit to get a job,” she said. “Harry would let them charge it and pay when they could.”
Cohen also sometimes gave families burial suits when a man passed away. Nogg remembered a case when a man needed to buy a burial suit for a relative and didn’t have quite enough money.
“Harry said, ‘I just changed the price to exactly that amount (that the customer had),’” she said.
Cohen retained ownership of the store until his passing in 1974. His grandson, Richard “Pete” Lee then took ownership and oversaw its operation. During a renovation in 1976-77, Iowa Clothes expanded from two to all four of the facility’s bays (530, 532, 534 and 536 W. Broadway), becoming its sole commercial occupant. Midlands Mall had just opened a block away, and business leaders had high hopes for downtown Council Bluffs.
In 1996, with the Midlands Mall — thought to be the key to reviving downtown — empty and increasing competition from retail chains, Lee became despondent and took his own life. Since none of the other family members had pursued careers in retail, the family held a liquidation sale and closed the store.
The redevelopment of the former Iowa Clothes building will be the first phase of what is planned as a three-phase revitalization of the 500 block of West Broadway.
The 712 Initiative, a nonprofit redevelopment organization for Council Bluffs, plans to start renovating the structure early next year, reopening it as commercial and residential space in early 2022.
The historic character of the building will be maintained in the redevelopment, returning large storefront windows to the street level, encouraging walkability and window shopping. Murphy beds may even be purchased for the apartments to lend them additional authenticity. There will be four workspace areas on the ground floor that could be used for small offices or by artists or craftsmen.
When completed by 2022, the renovated building will feature 10 studio apartments ranging in size from 500 to 620 square feet; one one-bedroom apartment of 700 square feet; and four two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 720 to 770 square feet. Garst said that some of the apartments would be affordable, while the remainder would be at market rate.
The Iowa Department of Economic Development has approved $750,000 in Brownfield tax credits for the project. The 712 Initiative is applying to have the building designated as a local landmark and is approaching area foundations for additional funding, Garst said. The group anticipates using state and federal tax credits, too. The project is only eligible for $1.3 million in financing, she said.
The 712 Initiative will be following that with improvements, slated for 2022, to 12 Scott St., the former Council Bluffs Community School District’s administrative headquarters, and new construction at 510 W. Broadway — now a parking lot — bringing 116 new residential units to downtown.
Improvements to 12 Scott Street will add 23 market rate units, including 16 one-bedroom apartments and seven two-bedroom apartments. The renovation would also include a 725 square foot roof deck. The project has a projected cost of $5 million.
The new construction proposed for 510 W. Broadway — the third and final phase of the redevelopment — would be a five-story structure with covered parking at ground level and 78 apartment units as well as a community room on the floors above. With a projected cost of $16.9 million, The 712 Initiative anticipates the three-phase project will be completed in seven years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.