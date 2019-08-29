The Federal Communications Commission has authorized allocation of more than $460 million in support in Iowa — including four southwest Iowa counties — over the next 10 years for maintaining, improving and expanding affordable broadband service for 38,609 rural homes and businesses.
The authorization in Iowa was part of a nationwide authorization of more than $4.9 billion in support over the next decade for 455,334 homes and businesses served by 171 carriers in 39 states and American Samoa, including 44,243 locations on tribal lands.
The support is targeted to smaller rural carriers, traditionally known as “rate-of-return” carriers. These carriers agreed this year to accept subsidies based on the FCC’s Alternative Connect America Cost Model, which provides predictability, rewards efficiency and provides more value for each taxpayer dollar.
The homes and businesses are in sparsely populated rural areas where the per-location price of deployment and ongoing costs of providing broadband service are high, requiring support from the FCC’s Universal Service Fund to facilitate network improvements and keep rates reasonably comparable to those in urban areas.
In return for the support approved by the FCC, carriers must maintain, improve and expand broadband throughout their service areas, including providing service of at least 25 Megabits per second downstream and 3 Mbps upstream to more than 363,000 locations, including more than 37,000 locations on Tribal lands.
Providers will be held accountable through an enforceable schedule for delivering improved and expanded service, with the first interim deployment obligation occurring in 2022.
Following is a list of Iowa counties where companies will receive support, with 10-year support amounts and the number of homes and businesses supported:
Cass County: Marne &Elk Horn Telephone Company, $1,341,556 for 119 supported locations.
Cass County: WesTel Systems, $2,674,231 for 207 supported locations.
Harrison County: Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation, $540,920 for 26 supported locations.
Pottawattamie County: Marne & Elk Horn Telephone Company, $3,494,192 for 324 supported locations.
Shelby County: Marne & Elk Horn Telephone Company, $5,896,695, for 362 supported locations.
