The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will release between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at Big Lake in Council Bluffs as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer.
The Big Lake event will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 31.
The fall community trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A small hook with a nightcrawler or corn under a small bobber or small simple spinners such as a panther martin or mepps is all you need to get in on the fun.
Bringing trout to cities and towns offers a “close to home” option for Iowans who might not travel to northeast Iowa to discover trout fishing. A family-friendly event is often paired with the stocking to help anglers have success and fun while fishing.
The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.
Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.
Find more information about trout fishing in community lakes and ponds on the DNR trout fishing at iowadnr.gov.
