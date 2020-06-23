The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it encourages Council Bluffs residents to keep children and pets away from the Missouri River downstream of the Omaha Dodge Park stormwater pump station for the next 24 to 48 hours after a wastewater discharge.
In a release, the department said the City of Council Bluffs requested permission to release untreated wastewater to the Missouri River after discovering problems with a sewer line this morning. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said it granted approval to discharge 125,000 to 200,000 gallons of untreated wastewater to enable the city to inspect a potentially collapsed sewage pipe near 32nd Street and 12th Avenue.
Starting at 8 a.m., the city bypassed 68,510 gallons from the sanitary sewer to the storm sewer, before ending the discharge at 9:25 a.m., the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said. The storm sewer discharges to the Missouri River near Dodge Park north of Council Bluffs. The city collected water samples from the discharge and from the river (upstream and downstream) for testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.